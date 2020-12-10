Amazon updates its Fire TV media player with a revamped interface

After last September changes are coming to the Fire TV Stick range. Specifically a version Lite, more cropped, that completely eliminated the television controls from his remote control. With this cheaper model, Amazon competes even more in a sector that this year will have the presence of a reinforced Chromecast.

Now the turn of the software has come running on streaming devices Fire tv from Amazon. These are set to undergo a significant update in the coming weeks, and accompanied by the launch of the “new Fire TV experience” starting today on some devices.

An update packed with new features

After installing the update, you will have access to new features like multi-user support (with recommendations personalized and playlists for each profile) and a revamped interface which makes it faster to get to your favorite entertainment apps.

Amazon

That moment when you’re in the mood to see something, but you’re not sure what, well now, there is also a new “Search” tab that brings together movies, TV shows, ad-supported free content and sports from various Amazon services.

Amazon too improved Alexa integration with the new Fire TV panel. If you set up a voice profile, Alexa can recognize your voice and automatically switch to the correct profile when you request it, and you can switch between various sections (live TV, news, etc.) with voice commands.

The new experience also adds support for picture-in-picture (PiP) and less intrusive responses on the Alexa screen when things like the weather are asked; will now appear at the bottom of the screen instead of covering the content you are viewing.

It will progressively reach the different devices

Interestingly, Amazon is rolling out this new software first to its recently introduced Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite; high-end devices like the Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Cube will have to wait until early 2021. Only a small subset of eligible devices will get it right away; Amazon doesn’t renew the Fire TV interface often, so the company is taking its time to make sure everything goes smoothly.

