Amazon Web Services Failure Affects Many Online Services

Amazon Web Services (AWS) presents fault that affects many of the services that depend on it to execute activities related to the area of ​​computing, storage and databases.

According to the report of “Higher error rates” registered by AWS, the Kinesis Data Streams API is corrupted, affecting the US-EAST-1 region of the United States, that is, Northern Virginia. What causes this failure? That users cannot write or read data published in Kinesis broadcasts. A worrying bug, since it allows its execution in real time.

This platform, belonging to the electronic market giant Amazon, has a wide clientele. “Thousands of partners around the world, in all sectors and sizes”, who have adapted their systems to the AWC service. Therefore, the recent failure translates into loss of time and money.

The Amazon Web Services team has said that this incident affects their “ability to post updates to the Service Health Dashboard.” However, they continue to work to offer a prompt solution.

Services affected by failure in AWS

According to AWS, the incident affected the following services:

Amazon CloudFront

Amazon CloudWatch

Amazon Cognito

Amazon Elastic Container Service

Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service

Amazon EventBridge

Amazon Kinesis Data Streams

Among other services affected are “ACM, Amplify Console, API Gateway, AppMesh, AppStream2, AppSync, Athena, Batch, CodeArtifact, CodeGuru Profiler, CodeGuru Reviewer, CloudFormation, CloudTrail, Connect, DynamoDB, Glue, IoT Services, Lambda, LEX, Managed Blockchain, Marketplace, RDS, Resource Groups, SageMaker, Support Console, Architectural Asset and Workspaces ”. As you can see, there are many affected applications.

If you have problems with some of the AWC services, and they do not appear in the list that we show you above, Press here. Once inside the site, press the option “Contact us” and let the company know your problem.

From TekCrispy we will keep you informed if a major eventuality arises with respect to this case.

.