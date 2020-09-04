Amazon weighs more and more as an advertising client ... and as an agent

When companies earn less, they tend to spend less, and that includes advertising. The pandemic has caused a sharp decline in spending by some large customers. And the agencies’ reliance on Amazon, America’s largest ad investor, may become even more pronounced.

Advertising was booming in 2019. Spending in the US hit a record $ 239 billion, according to Group M, a division of WPP. In contrast, this year budgets are expected to plummet 13%, excluding political campaigns. It is not as serious as 16% in 2009, but it will not be without consequences.

Let’s take a look at the top 10 advertising spenders in America (according to Ad Age), who spent a total of $ 41 billion last year. Six of them, including AT&T, GM and Disney, are projected to end 2020 with a drop in revenue. Covid has been kinder to the other four: Amazon, Google, Procter & Gamble and the telecom Charter Communications.

Let’s say everyone budgets the same portion of their revenue for TV, direct marketing, digital, and social media ads this year as last year. Those with diminishing incomes would spend 8% less (about 2 billion). But this fall would be more than offset by the 16% increase, equivalent to 2,700 million, of the four that grow.

In reality, almost everything is from Amazon, which spent 4% of its huge sales in North America in 2019 (it entered 168,000 million) on ads. That means their spending was 17% of the top 10 companies. In 2020, if the income allocations do not change, your share would amount to 22%.

The funny thing about this situation is that in addition to spending on its own ads, Amazon also receives dollars from other companies for the same concept. That means it is competing with Facebook, Google, and media companies like Fox and Disney for digital dollars. The result is that the pandemic will leave Jeff Bezos’s company a more powerful customer, and a stronger rival as well.

