Amazon will have its constellation of satellites for broadband: the challenge to SpaceX starts

By Brian Adam
Amazon will have its constellation of satellites for broadband: the challenge to SpaceX starts
Amazon will have its constellation of satellites for broadband: the challenge to SpaceX startsOn the day Amazon announced record profits, despite the Coronavirus pandemic, another good news comes for the American company. The FCC has unanimously approved Project Kuiper, effectively giving the Seattle giant the go-ahead for the creation and management of the constellation from 3,236 satellites.

The green light came one year after the request, sent to the FCC in July 2019, a few months after the announcement of the project. The operations will be similar to SpaceX’s Starlink constellation: Kuiper also has the objective and purpose of providing broadband services through the use of satellites.

Amazon and its CEO hope to expand internet access by families living in remote areas of the United States and in general around the world through an investment of 10 billion dollars, distributed in five phases.

In fact, the documentation presented and published by the FCC states that half of the satellites will have to be deployed by 2026, while the entire fleet must be completed by 30 July 2029. The Kuiper vice president for technology, Rajeev Badyal, was satisfied, who in a note stressed that “broadband systems such as Project Kuiper present a huge number of challenges and we have put together a world-class team composed of engineers and scientists to realize and strengthen our vision and keep it a safe and sustainable environment for all“.

Amazon has also committed to deorbiting satellites within 355 days of completing their mission compared to NASA’s 25 years.

