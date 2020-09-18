Amazon will launch more than 3,000 satellites to offer the Internet

Arrive with fiber or with 5G In many areas it is complicated, much more with the first of the technologies since it is a wired system. For that reason, there are several technology companies that are looking at the sky as an alternative to bring the Internet to all places. However, they want to do it with a different approach than the traditional satellite connections that have always had high latency as an Achilles heel.

For that reason, the low Earth orbit u has been identified LEO orbit (for its acronym in English) as the perfect to offer these connection services. This is much closer to the surface than the geostationary orbit used to date for satellite connections, minimizing latency and allowing maximum speed.

Amazon wants to rival SpaceX

The FCC o The Federal Communications Commission of the United States has authorized that Amazon can begin to build its ambitious satellite Internet system that will compete with Starlink, the pharaonic project of SpaceX, the company of Elon Musk. This project of the world trade giant will be named Kuiper and will put a total of 3,236 satellites into orbit in the coming years.

Amazon will roll out in a phased manner, as will its main rivals. Broadband service will begin to be offered when they have 578 satellites in orbit. According to the latest information, we are seeing that they all need a minimum of 500 units deployed to guarantee basic operation.

The purchasing giant will invest a total of 10 billion dollars in the Kuiper satellite network. Since Amazon point out that “There are still many places where unreliable broadband access or where it does not exist at all. Kuiper will change that. Our $ 10 billion investment will create jobs and infrastructure in the United States that will help us bridge this gap. ”

At the moment, Amazon has not given data on the possible performance of its network, something they have done from SpaceX. Elon Musk has stated on several occasions that his goal is to offer 1 Gbps of speed with less than 20ms latency. From the looks of it, in a second phase I would even look to lower the latency below 8ms.