Amazon: will the Scout delivery robot also arrive in Europe?

The Scout robot used by Amazon for deliveries may soon also arrive in Europe and the United Kingdom. To publish the Pocket-Lint indiscretion, according to which the giant of Jeff Bezos would be creating a new team that will dedicate itself to the design of Scout in Cambridge, UK.

The project, it should be noted, is also in its embryonic stages in the United States, where it has made deliveries to only four states so far, but it is clear that a possible arrival in the United Kingdom would be historical news in some ways as it would confirm the ambitions of e-commerce to take it everywhere.

The choice of Cambridge is not accidental as the Amazon development center is located in the English city, and the new engineers will interface with those who already work for the company. The job advertisements also refer to robotics experts, who will have to calibrate and work on Scout to expand its functionality and make it more and more reliable with last-mile deliveries, which are the most expensive. A possible positive test could therefore also lead to a decrease in important expenses.

In the same lab, Amazon employees are also working on Prime Air, Amazon’s drone delivery technology.