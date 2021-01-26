Amazon, Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro on discount only for five days

- Advertisement -

The discounts on the 55 and 65-inch LG 4K TVs that have reached an all-time low are not the only interesting ones today on the most used e-commerce site in the world, Amazon. Moving on to the world of smartphones, in fact, from today and only for five days you can find on offer the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 PRO model.

The model from 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storageIn fact, you can find it in all available colors (Interstellar Gray, Glacier White and Tropical Green) at 229.90 euros instead of 269.90 euros, for a saving of 15%. We do not touch the historical low recorded to date, or about 200 euros, but it is still an attractive figure considering the device. The rest of the technical specifications see under the body the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chip with Adreno 618 GPU, 5020 mAh battery, and externally a 6.67 inch display and four rear cameras, the main 64 megapixel one.

As for payment and shipping, Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 PRO can be purchased in 5 convenient monthly installments from Amazon or even according to the CreditLine plan of Cofidis, and has the free delivery if you are an Amazon Prime customer. In case of purchase today, therefore, the colossus of Jeff Bezos guarantees the arrival of the smartphone at your home tomorrow.

And speaking of Xiaomi, the company has confirmed the arrival on the market of the next top-of-the-range smartphone Redmi K40, but there is already talk of the possible absence of the charger in the package.