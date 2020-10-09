Amazon’s best-selling tablet costs less than 100 euros, it comes with a keyboard and mouse: we have tested it

You go to Amazon, look for “cheap tablet” and … there you have it, for less than 100 euros, the “YOTOPT 10 Inch Tablet”. This is Amazon’s best-selling tablet in its price range and we wanted to test it thoroughly to tell you about the experience with such an inexpensive device with so many sales, to see if it is a good tablet in value for money.

This will not be a review to use since, although we will deal with this tablet point by point, we want to transmit first-hand the experience of using a product with these characteristics. Is it a bargain? Where is the price trap?

Yotopt datasheet

YOTOPT DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 24 x 17 x 1 cm

456 grams SCREEN 10.1 inch

IPS

HD resolution

160 ppi PROCESSOR MediaTek 6753 RAM 4GB INTERNAL MEMORY 64 GB DRUMS About 4,200mAh, according to Ampere

5,700mAh according to manufacturer FRONT CAMERA 2 MP REAR CAMERA 5 MP SOFTWARE Android 10 OTHERS Mouse

Protective case

USB Type C

4G connectivity Price From 95.98 euros

The overwhelming number of accessories

We open the box of the tablet and the first positive point is that comes with an overwhelming amount of accessories. Many of them come tightly packed inside a small cardboard structure and others, like the stylus, come loose on top of the tablet. It is not the best presentation, but physically it does not fit anywhere else. Specifically, this is the list of accessories.

Sheath

Keyboard stickers

USB A to micro USB cable

USB A to USB Type C cable

USB A to USB Type C Dongle

Charger

Charging cable

Battery powered mouse (no batteries included)

Screen protector built into the tablet

Accessories are of poor quality, such as the stylus or battery powered mouse. However, it is appreciated that it comes so complete, as well as the integration of USB Type C both in the tablet and in its accessories.

The keyboard works relatively well. Pairs via Bluetooth in a few seconds, although it does not have Spanish distribution. It comes, yes, with some stickers with that distribution, in case we manage to remap the keyboard through some application or configuration (in our case we have not succeeded).

The mouse is somewhat more erratic, failing if the surface does not play in its favor, and with a somewhat high latency. Also, it works by dongle. To connect the dongle you need to use the Type-C adapter, so if we use the mouse we cannot charge the tablet.

Let’s talk about build quality

Build quality is pretty poor. The first unit had a curved back and we asked for a second one that, although it did not have this problem, it does have some kind of hole in the edge that shouldn’t be there. Also, the screen does not fit well with the frame and creaks when we touch it.

The build quality, in the two units we have ordered, is quite poor. The analysis unit is not properly assembled and has a small picket in the frame

Saving the build quality, the tablet is not bad on an aesthetic level.

Thanks in large part to the fact that it is “inspired” by the iPad.

Saving this detail, the tablet is pretty, thanks in large part to the fact that it is quite “inspired” by the iPad. Ahead we have considerable frames and an iPad-like home button (something curious, since it only serves to go to the home and the tablet has a virtual keypad), behind we have a design identical to that of the iPad and on the side we have a plastic button panel that dances lightly, as well as a 3.5mm jack input.

The viewing angles are pretty bad.

Regarding the screen, it is a 10.1-inch IPS with a 1280 x 800 resolution and 160 ppi. Pixels are distinguishable from afar, and the sharpness of the panel is very poor. However, the expectation here was not much higher: the tablet is used to watch videos, consult documents and some navigation, so we did not ask much more.

Panel pixels are visible even from afar.

Brightness in the sun is poor, so it is not the best choice for reading outdoors. The calibration is also bad, with pale colors and not very accurate to reality. Despite this, the panel complies by price: it serves to view multimedia indoors.

Audio is very poor and falls short of expectations in volume and quality

Audio falls far short of expectations. It is canned in all sections, it lacks bass and, in short, we are going to be forced to put headphones if we want to enjoy a good listening experience. Although it is an inexpensive tablet, it well deserved a better hearing section.

A tablet to watch videos and read documents, but little else

For 100 euros we cannot order a Snapdragon 865+, but a processor with five years behind it is not the best alternative. This tablet has a MediaTek 6753, a 28 nanometer proposal, 8 Cortex A53 cores at a maximum frequency of 1.3 GHz and a dual-core GPU, the Mali-T720MP3, which runs at a maximum frequency of 700 MHz.

0 points in PcMark.

As for benchmarks, bad numbers. As a curiosity, this tablet yields 0 points in PCMark and offers 61 points in single-core on Geekbench. So that you have some context, a Xiaomi Redmi 9A, less than 100 euros, gives more than double the score on Geekbench, with half the RAM.

Whatever we do there is a lot of lag. This tablet has a hard time even opening the settings. It can with some casual game, but everything works slow and lazy on this device

Regarding the user experience there are lag, do what you do. Sliding in the launcher itself, opening the settings, lowering the status bar, opening apps. Opening and loading the Play Store may take more than 10 seconds. Simple games are run at your own pace, but we can enjoy them if they don’t require a large graphic load.

An important point is that, at the connectivity level, we have to remove the top cover to access the SIM and microSD card. No allusion is made to this in the instructions and we resorted to this invention when we saw that there were no slots. Without a doubt it would have been a better idea to introduce the classic tray, instead of this strange solution.

It is a tablet designed perhaps to take some notes, so that children can see series and it does not hurt too much if it deteriorates, consult Word, Excel, PDF documents, etc. We cannot demand from him because he does not give more of himself, but if we are clear that we want it for very basic use, it can be valid.

“Customize your Pixel” takes us to wallpapers. Things we don’t understand at the software level.

As for the software, several curious details. The first is that, for some reason, the tablet does not come with the Setup Wizard. We turn it on and directly go to the home screen. This is something quite tedious because we have to go adjustment by adjustment (WiFi, Google account, security pattern, etc.) to leave it configured. We also find somewhat random settings such as a “customize your Pixel” that takes us to wallpapers, small bugs that denote little debugging in the ROM.

The tablet comes without setup wizard and in English. You have to add the language by hand and set it as main

Another point is that the tablet comes in english, so we have to go to system / languages ​​and input text / languages ​​/ add Spanish / make it the preferred language. They are not very serious details, but for users who do not handle the settings well, it can be a problem.

At the system level, the tablet comes with Android 10, with the patch of June 10, 2020. The only addition that it has in the software is called “DuraSpeed”, and it is simply an option to allow the apps to run in the background. Being so little powerful, by default, all of them are deactivated so as not to waste resources. For the rest, we have Android without much customization or bloatware, a positive point, except for the little optimization.

No biometrics and correct autonomy

This button, which mimics the one on the iPad, is used only to go to home (which the Android button panel itself does).

At the biometric level we do not have a fingerprint reader or facial recognition. PIN, password, or pattern, just like the old days, are the ways to block access to this tablet. Although it is a fairly inexpensive device, a capacitive fingerprint reader on the central button would not have hurt. This button does nothing more than take us home, so it is duplicated, having the virtual button pad.

Regarding autonomy, we have a battery between 4,100mAh and 4,200mAh according to apps such as Ampere or Device Info (the manufacturer indicates that it has 5,700mAh, but the specifications do not match). In multimedia playback and some browsing we have managed to exceed six hours of screen. It is not a stellar autonomy, but given how poorly optimized the software is and taking into account that the processor is 28 nanometers, we cannot ask for much more.

Testimonial cameras

The main camera of this YOTOPT is 5 megapixels, along with a 2 megapixel selfie camera. The camera app is slow and lacking in options, although on a tablet this point is quite secondary. If we talk about pure and simple photography, the results are quite poor.

Photography with the main camera.

They are testimonial cameras to be able to make video calls and little else. Sometimes strange artifacts appear and the sensor does not capture all the pixels in the image, as we can see in the first photograph.

YOTOPT tablet, the opinion of EuroXliveAndroid

Despite being very economical, I find it difficult to recommend this tablet. At the construction level there are relevant flaws, the performance is very poor even for a basic user, the specifications do not quite match those shown by the manufacturer and, most importantly, the user experience is not good.

Although it is an inexpensive tablet and with some curious details, in our experience, it is better to invest a little more money and bet on something more complete

The tablet comes with interesting details such as accessories, Android 10 and a more than worthy memory configuration, but If in a few days of use it has caused problems, in the face of its aging it does not look very good. For about 70 euros more, we have the Samsung Galaxy Tab A, a somewhat older tablet, but one that convinced more in its analysis.



