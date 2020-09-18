Amazon’s profits increase Jeff Bezos’ assets: +7.6 billion in a few hours

Amazon’s record-breaking quarterly makes the company’s CEO even happier, Jeff Bezos, which thanks to the rebound of the stock exchange (where it grew by 4.5% in trading) further increased the assets of the American tycoon.

In fact, yesterday, the Amazon CEO capital increased by $ 7.6 billion, thanks to the 55,488,770 shares of the Seattle company it controls, equal to 11.1% of the Amazon securities in circulation.

The stock in July grew by 15.6%, at 430.56 Dollars, a trend that allowed Bezos to earn 13 billion Dollars in a single day, a truly record figure. As we have been able to tell, thanks to the excellent performance of Amazon on the stock exchange, Jeff Bezos’ assets returned to pre-divorce levels, made official last year by his historic wife MacKenzie to whom he paid the record amount of 38 billion dollars, of to which a part was recently donated to charity.

During the lockdown, Amazon doubled its annual net profit to 5.2 billion of Dollars compared to 2.6 billion Dollars last year, despite the security costs incurred by e-commerce and equal to 4 billion Dollars. Sales surged 40%.