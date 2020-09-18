Tech GiantsAmazonCommunityEntertainmentTech NewsReviews

Amazon’s profits increase Jeff Bezos’ assets: +7.6 billion in a few hours

By Brian Adam
0
12
Amazon's profits increase Jeff Bezos' assets: +7.6 billion in a few hours
Amazon's Profits Increase Jeff Bezos' Assets: +7.6 Billion In A

Must Read

Tech News

The eerie cloud of California fires has almost reached Europe

Brian Adam - 0
The environmental disasters that have been taking place for more than ten days in California continue to be talked about, especially due to the...
Read more
Microsoft

Donald Trump wants to ban TikTok right away: could Microsoft buy it?

Brian Adam - 0
These are busy hours for the tech world in the United States of America. After the statements of the CEO of Epic Games about...
Read more
Apps

With this application you can send files without weight limit, without compression and for free

Brian Adam - 0
When it comes to sharing files on Android we have many options, although when we have to send something very heavy things...
Read more
Computing

AMD Big Navi, will the new top-of-the-range GPU have 5120 stream processors?

Brian Adam - 0
We return to talk about the new one AMD Big Navi high-end graphics card. Some rumors that appeared online in January and believed credible...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Amazon's profits increase Jeff Bezos' assets: +7.6 billion in a few hoursAmazon’s record-breaking quarterly makes the company’s CEO even happier, Jeff Bezos, which thanks to the rebound of the stock exchange (where it grew by 4.5% in trading) further increased the assets of the American tycoon.

In fact, yesterday, the Amazon CEO capital increased by $ 7.6 billion, thanks to the 55,488,770 shares of the Seattle company it controls, equal to 11.1% of the Amazon securities in circulation.

The stock in July grew by 15.6%, at 430.56 Dollars, a trend that allowed Bezos to earn 13 billion Dollars in a single day, a truly record figure. As we have been able to tell, thanks to the excellent performance of Amazon on the stock exchange, Jeff Bezos’ assets returned to pre-divorce levels, made official last year by his historic wife MacKenzie to whom he paid the record amount of 38 billion dollars, of to which a part was recently donated to charity.

During the lockdown, Amazon doubled its annual net profit to 5.2 billion of Dollars compared to 2.6 billion Dollars last year, despite the security costs incurred by e-commerce and equal to 4 billion Dollars. Sales surged 40%.

Related Articles

Tech News

The eerie cloud of California fires has almost reached Europe

Brian Adam - 0
The environmental disasters that have been taking place for more than ten days in California continue to be talked about, especially due to the...
Read more
Microsoft

Donald Trump wants to ban TikTok right away: could Microsoft buy it?

Brian Adam - 0
These are busy hours for the tech world in the United States of America. After the statements of the CEO of Epic Games about...
Read more
Apps

With this application you can send files without weight limit, without compression and for free

Brian Adam - 0
When it comes to sharing files on Android we have many options, although when we have to send something very heavy things...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©