AMD “Big Navi”, new benchmarks appear online: a GPU is as powerful as an RTX 2080 Ti

Just under a month to go before the presentation of the new lineup of graphics cards with RDNA2 architecture from AMD. The 6000 series much awaited by fans, also called “Big Navi” and even seen in an easter egg on Fortnite, is shown in advance with the benchmark results and other tests, leaked on Twitter.

The name of the video card is not known, as in the benchmarks conducted on the Ashes of The Singularity game it is listed as “AMD Radeon ™ Graphics”, but those visible in the image at the bottom of the article are the results: with 4K resolution (3840 x 2160), “Crazy” graphics settings, DirectX11 and Intel Core i9-9900K CPU with a frequency of 3.60GHz, this anonymous 6000 series GPU it maintains an average 60 FPS with few problems.

Compared to an overclocked Radeon RX 5700 XT it would appear to be 20% faster, while it would be on par with the stock GeForce RTX 2080 Ti and 25% slower than the overclocked RTX 2080 Ti. In a comparison with the RTX 3080, however, this AMD Radeon with “RDNA 2” turns out to be 55% slower; we remind you that, however, since the name is not known, it is impossible to understand if it is an entry-level graphics card of the 6000 series or other, and for this reason it is better to avoid making predictions up to official presentation on 28 October.

Meanwhile _rogame added in his Twitter post that there is no single “Big Navi” and that the Navi21 and Navi22 will compete with the high-level 3080/3090 and 3060 Ti / 3070/3070 Ti respectively. In short, among all the leaks that have appeared online in recent months and these latest rumors we must expect a very interesting presentation, which will allow us to better understand who will have the better of the latest NVIDIA GeForce presented at the beginning of the month and the “Big Navi” of AMD.