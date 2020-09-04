AMD Big Navi, the 6000 series appears in an easter egg on Fortnite

After the latest rumors regarding the AMD Big Navi Radeon RX graphics cards, which spoke of two 12GB and 16GB memory configurations, now the 6000 series is making itself heard again via Fortnite. In the AMD Battle Arena map created by modder MAKAMAKES there would in fact be a easter egg dedicated to “something BIG”.

Once the custom map has been loaded, in fact, it should enter the code “6000” in a specific place, who then reveals the sentence “Something big is coming to the AMD Battle Arena”. The first person to discover this easter egg was the streamer on Facebook Gaming GinaDarling, who being sponsored by AMD most likely already knew the code and “discovered” the secret of the map very easily just to advertise the company.

In any case, it remains a very special and interesting way to raise the rumors about the new series of AMD graphics cards with RDNA architecture 2, highly anticipated by all fans of the brand and beyond. In fact, there are numerous rumors on Twitter, where for example there was talk at the beginning of August of the 80 CUs present in the GPU currently known as RX 5950 XT or “Sienna Cichlid”.

Will they be able to compete with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3000 series GPUs announced on September 1st? We’ll see, it’s sure to be an interesting fight.