Tech News

AMD Big Navi, the 6000 series appears in an easter egg on Fortnite

By Brian Adam
0
10
AMD Big Navi, the 6000 series appears in an easter egg on Fortnite
Amd Big Navi, The 6000 Series Appears In An Easter

Must Read

Tech News

Apple will build the largest wind turbines in the world in Denmark

Brian Adam - 0
There Cupertino company stated that by 2030 it will reach the important “carbon neutrality” milestone, that is, it will have completely eliminated its CO2...
Read more
Tech News

Google Pixel 5, European prices and technical specifications leaked online

Brian Adam - 0
After the certifications of the American Federal Communications Commission (FCC) appeared online, the latest leaks regarding Google Pixel 5 speak of possible European prices...
Read more
Tech News

Elon Musk on the first settlers of Mars: “They will die, but in a glorious way!”

Brian Adam - 0
We are now used to effective phrases and "jokes" that the good Elon Musk makes during interviews and official statements. He recently claimed...
Read more
Tech News

Realme at IFA 2020: the products that will arrive in Europe, from Realme 7 to Realme TV

Brian Adam - 0
In the context of IFA 2020, the "atypical" edition of the Berlin kermesse, Realme held a conference dedicated to its products arriving in Europe....
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

AMD Big Navi, the 6000 series appears in an easter egg on Fortnite

After the latest rumors regarding the AMD Big Navi Radeon RX graphics cards, which spoke of two 12GB and 16GB memory configurations, now the 6000 series is making itself heard again via Fortnite. In the AMD Battle Arena map created by modder MAKAMAKES there would in fact be a easter egg dedicated to “something BIG”.

Once the custom map has been loaded, in fact, it should enter the code “6000” in a specific place, who then reveals the sentence “Something big is coming to the AMD Battle Arena”. The first person to discover this easter egg was the streamer on Facebook Gaming GinaDarling, who being sponsored by AMD most likely already knew the code and “discovered” the secret of the map very easily just to advertise the company.

In any case, it remains a very special and interesting way to raise the rumors about the new series of AMD graphics cards with RDNA architecture 2, highly anticipated by all fans of the brand and beyond. In fact, there are numerous rumors on Twitter, where for example there was talk at the beginning of August of the 80 CUs present in the GPU currently known as RX 5950 XT or “Sienna Cichlid”.

Will they be able to compete with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3000 series GPUs announced on September 1st? We’ll see, it’s sure to be an interesting fight.

Related Articles

Tech News

Apple will build the largest wind turbines in the world in Denmark

Brian Adam - 0
There Cupertino company stated that by 2030 it will reach the important “carbon neutrality” milestone, that is, it will have completely eliminated its CO2...
Read more
Tech News

Google Pixel 5, European prices and technical specifications leaked online

Brian Adam - 0
After the certifications of the American Federal Communications Commission (FCC) appeared online, the latest leaks regarding Google Pixel 5 speak of possible European prices...
Read more
Tech News

Elon Musk on the first settlers of Mars: “They will die, but in a glorious way!”

Brian Adam - 0
We are now used to effective phrases and "jokes" that the good Elon Musk makes during interviews and official statements. He recently claimed...
Read more
Tech News

Realme at IFA 2020: the products that will arrive in Europe, from Realme 7 to Realme TV

Brian Adam - 0
In the context of IFA 2020, the "atypical" edition of the Berlin kermesse, Realme held a conference dedicated to its products arriving in Europe....
Read more
Tech News

Sony Xperia 5 II leaks entirely in a promotional video

Brian Adam - 0
We have already told you: this September 2020 is a month full of tech-side announcements. Among the various presentations expected by fans of...
Read more
Tech News

OnePlus 8T: renderings and technical specifications of the smartphone leaked

Brian Adam - 0
After returning to the under 400 euro range with Nord, OnePlus appears to be ready to "take back" its range of more expensive devices....
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©