AMD Big Navi, will the new top-of-the-range GPU have 5120 stream processors?

By Brian Adam
AMD Big Navi, will the new top-of-the-range GPU have 5120 stream processors?We return to talk about the new one AMD Big Navi high-end graphics card. Some rumors that appeared online in January and believed credible have revealed that AMD Navi 21 could have 80 CU, and the latest images shared by the user _rogame regarding a long list of technical characteristics would seem to confirm it.

A particular detail emerges from the Excel sheet shared on Twitter: the much talked about 80 CU would translate into 5120 stream processors which, if operating at least 1700 MHz, would give the Navi 21 GPU a power equal to 17.5 TFLOP. Being 7nm technology, AMD will probably be able to offer the public such a powerful graphics card.

This graphics card, otherwise known as the temporary name of the RX 5950 XT or with the codename “Sienna Cichlid”, it could be the GPU long awaited by AMD fans, especially considering that the company led by CEO Lisa Su has confirmed at least 4 graphics cards arriving on the market with their registration in the EEC.

In the event that this monstrous technical sheet should be confirmed, the alleged “Big Navi” could really give A hard time to competition from NVIDIA, in particular of the current RTX 2080 Ti. Other aisle voices have spoken of Big Navi as a GPU twice the performance of the RX 5700 XT.

