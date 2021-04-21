AMD FidelityFX comes to Xbox Series X and Series S, but not PS5

- Advertisement -

The technologies that make up the AMD FidelityFX ecosystem are already available in the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series S development tools, which means that developers can access them now and start making the most of the potential offered by both consoles.

As many of our readers will know, AMD FidelityFX also available on PC. If we add the arrival of this platform to the announcement of DirectX 12 Agility we see that Xbox and PC are getting closer and closer, although we must not forget that all the features of AMD FidelityFX were already available in Windows 10, and that their integration in the kits The development of Xbox Series X and Series S marks an important step forward in the development of new generation games that are better optimized, and with higher graphic quality.

In the attached image we can see a simplified breakdown with technologies most important that AMD FidelityFX integrates, among which we can highlight:

AMD FidelityFX Contrast Adaptive Sharpening (CAS) , an algorithm that adaptively adjusts the degree of sharpness per pixel in the image. You can improve image quality when working with certain edge smoothing techniques, such as TAA for example.

AMD FidelityFX Variable Shading (VS), a variable rate shader that adjusts shading quality based on individual scenes, thereby reducing workload and improving performance without significant sacrifices in image quality.

AMD FidelityFX Denoiser, which reduces noise generated in workloads that use ray tracing. This step is typically the last step in the hierarchy that occurs when generating a ray-traced frame.

We do not yet have details on when AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution will be available, a highly anticipated technology that is set to become NVIDIA’s great rival to DLSS 2.0, and that it could mark a major turning point in performance for current-gen consoles, as long as it truly lives up to the NVIDIA alternative, and the implementation is done optimally.

Why hasn’t PS5 received AMD FidelityFX?

We do not have an official explanation and, in fact, everything seems to indicate that that set of technologies is unlikely to make it to PS5. I understand that many will tell me that Sony will use its own alternatives, and that in the end there will be no problem for the end user. I hope so, since I will end up buying a PS5 sooner or later, but unfortunately I have such an optimistic feeling.

Microsoft was very clear in this regard. The company delayed Xbox Series S and Series X in order to have the full support of the new technologies and functions of the RDNA 2 architecture. With this, it confirmed, on the one hand, what we had been saying about PS5, which was a console whose GPU did not really use the RDNA 2 architecture, since it lacked some of its functions, and on the other hand it also suggested that the superiority of Xbox Series X would go beyond raw power.

Xbox Series X is the most powerful console out there, and right now it is the one that offers the greatest support for advanced technologies. With the current situation of generational transition in which we find ourselves, the differences that all this can make are small, but when they start to develop new generation games for real, and let’s look at the Xbox Series X exclusives, we will realize that the gap between the two was not as small as some would have us believe.