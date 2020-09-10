Tech News

AMD goes on the attack, announced the presentation of RDNA2 video cards and Zen 3 CPUs

By Brian Adam
0
0
AMD goes on the attack, announced the presentation of RDNA2 video cards and Zen 3 CPUs
Amd Goes On The Attack, Announced The Presentation Of Rdna2

Must Read

Tech News

AMD goes on the attack, announced the presentation of RDNA2 video cards and Zen 3 CPUs

Brian Adam - 0
The upcoming autumn season promises to be hot. After the recent presentation of the new line up of NVIDIA cards, AMD announced the...
Read more
Gaming

Official MSI MEG Aegis Ti5: first gaming desktop computer with NVIDIA Ampere

Brian Adam - 0
Following the announcement of the new NVIDIA Ampere video cards, the announcement of the first gaming desktop computer to use them has arrived. ...
Read more
Social Networks

Musk presents a chip tested in pigs to measure brain activity

Brian Adam - 0
The Neuralink company, in which Elon Musk, the owner of the car manufacturer Tesla and the space company SpaceX, is the main partner, has...
Read more
Communication

The new Dell XPS 13 in sight: 11th Gen Intel Core processors and, attention, Intel Xe graphics chips

Brian Adam - 0
This is a big week of technological launches: the IFA fair is going to give a lot to talk about, and among the novelties...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

AMD goes on the attack, announced the presentation of RDNA2 video cards and Zen 3 CPUs

The upcoming autumn season promises to be hot. After the recent presentation of the new line up of NVIDIA cards, AMD announced the presentation events of the new architecture Zen 3 for CPUs and the long-awaited RDNA2, the beating heart of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

AMD is therefore preparing to unveil the new architectures that will populate the new offering of processors and video cards. In fact, on 8 October the Californian giant will present the Zen microarchitecture 3 intended for the next generation CPUs and the next Ryzen processor series. The Red Team then announced the date, long awaited by PC and console players, in which the new one will be unveiled RDNA2 architecture for the GPUs that are going to give life to Xbox Series X / S is PlayStation 5as well as the next generation of Radeon series video cards. Is it time to discover the much talked about Big Navi?

A few days ago in a custom map of Fortnite A reference to the alleged Radeon RX 6000 has been discovered which is rumored to be marketed in two versions of 12 Gb and 16 Gb of memory. All that remains is to wait for the events scheduled by AMD to find out more.

Related Articles

Gaming

Official MSI MEG Aegis Ti5: first gaming desktop computer with NVIDIA Ampere

Brian Adam - 0
Following the announcement of the new NVIDIA Ampere video cards, the announcement of the first gaming desktop computer to use them has arrived. ...
Read more
Social Networks

Musk presents a chip tested in pigs to measure brain activity

Brian Adam - 0
The Neuralink company, in which Elon Musk, the owner of the car manufacturer Tesla and the space company SpaceX, is the main partner, has...
Read more
Communication

The new Dell XPS 13 in sight: 11th Gen Intel Core processors and, attention, Intel Xe graphics chips

Brian Adam - 0
This is a big week of technological launches: the IFA fair is going to give a lot to talk about, and among the novelties...
Read more
Tech News

Scientists have created the first artificial skin and it can feel pain

Brian Adam - 0
Scientists from RMIT University in Melbourne, Australia created the first artificial leather, which is capable of feeling pain, as well as that of our...
Read more
Reviews

The incredible underwater museum that wants to save the Reef through art

Brian Adam - 0
There Great Barrier Reef it was discovered by the explorer James Cook around 1768 when he left for the Terra Australis. The voyage was...
Read more
Computing

How to use the new Google Photos features with your memories of this summer

Brian Adam - 0
Summer is ending for millions of Spaniards and it is time to take stock of everything we have been able to do. Those memories...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©