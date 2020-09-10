AMD goes on the attack, announced the presentation of RDNA2 video cards and Zen 3 CPUs

The upcoming autumn season promises to be hot. After the recent presentation of the new line up of NVIDIA cards, AMD announced the presentation events of the new architecture Zen 3 for CPUs and the long-awaited RDNA2, the beating heart of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

AMD is therefore preparing to unveil the new architectures that will populate the new offering of processors and video cards. In fact, on 8 October the Californian giant will present the Zen microarchitecture 3 intended for the next generation CPUs and the next Ryzen processor series. The Red Team then announced the date, long awaited by PC and console players, in which the new one will be unveiled RDNA2 architecture for the GPUs that are going to give life to Xbox Series X / S is PlayStation 5as well as the next generation of Radeon series video cards. Is it time to discover the much talked about Big Navi?

A few days ago in a custom map of Fortnite A reference to the alleged Radeon RX 6000 has been discovered which is rumored to be marketed in two versions of 12 Gb and 16 Gb of memory. All that remains is to wait for the events scheduled by AMD to find out more.