AMD Radeon 6900 XT Review: In pursuit of the maximum frame rate

After an initial period in which the shortage of new generation GPUs seemed only temporary, today we can say that the number of products arriving on the market has failed to support the demand and will not be able to do so even in the next period. Likely we will have to wait until spring to have a good amount of GPU on the market, a problem when you have to evaluate a product months in advance of its real availability on a large scale.

The new Radeon RX 6900 XT costs $ 999, but we don’t know how many models will be available in Italy and we don’t know what the custom variants will have. The same thing obviously applies to the NVIDIA counterpart, which has certainly not done better on the availability front, also a victim of scalpers who buy large quantities of cards and then resell them at higher prices.

In the case of AMD then there are other assessments to be made, for example the absence of a technology such as DLSS is a problem, because with active Ray Tracing NVIDIA clearly detaches the new generation Radeons. AMD is working to create a system similar to the one developed by NVIDIA, RDNA 2 GPUs have all the technological potential to use it, but even this cannot be evaluated yet and we do not know when it will be available.

In short, we have made this long but necessary premise to say that today there are too many unknowns and to better evaluate a GPU as the Radeon 6900 XT it’s practically impossible. How can we judge products that will arrive in very few copies on the market, and probably also at higher prices than the official ones, moreover with very important technologies still under development? We will try to do it in the only way possible, that is with the data available today, knowing full well that in a few months our evaluations could be completely upset.

Lots of power in a small space

AMD wants to fit between the RTX 3080 and the RTX 3090 with this Radeon 6900 XT, a goal that has been fully achieved if we exclude Ray Tracing. As we will see, in gaming the performance is not very far from that of the top of the NVIDIA range in some titles, at least if you use a Ryzen 5000 processor in pairs, which gives a boost to performance thanks to the new architecture developed by AMD and the Smart technology. Access Memory (more information can be found in the Radeon 6800 XT review). To achieve this level of performance, NVIDIA had to increase the size of the heat sink installed on the RTX 3090, which remains the largest GPU we’ve tested so far.

With the Radeon 6900 XT AMD instead managed to keep the same measurements seen in the lower model, observing the two cards from the outside there are no differences. The length is 267 mm, for a height of 120 mm and 2.5 expansion slots occupied. The RTX 3090 is 313 mm long and 138 mm wide, occupying three slots at the rear, some models even have additional supports to support the weight.

In this respect, AMD has the advantage, the 6900 XT is significantly smaller and no special houses are needed to install it. During the review we tested it in two cases, a Cooler Master HAF XB EVO and a TUF GT501, there were no problems installing it in both, whereas the RTX 3090 only entered the second.

The dissipation system is therefore the same seen in the 6800 XT, with three fans to contain the heat generated by the RDNA 2 chip. Power is supplied by two 8-pin connectors, AMD has succeeded in the small miracle of not increasing the TBP, which remains at 300W, the same as the lower variant. We tested it with an 850W power supply (AMD recommends this cut) but also with a 750W one, and we found no problems. In terms of the noise generated practically nothing changes, we are on excellent levels but the NVIDIA GPUs are slightly ahead in this field. The temperatures, on the other hand, are higher, the card in idle is stationary at 39 degrees, while under stress it reaches 82 degrees with the case closed.

Technical specifications, test systems and benchmarks

The Radeon RX 6800 XT is the ultimate expression of RDNA 2 technology, all compute units in the chip are unlocked and offer full power. Made 7 nm, this GPU is made up of 26.8 billion transistors and offers 80 Compute Unite, for a total of 5120 Stream Processors (72/4608 in the 6800 XT). Together with these we also find 72 Ray Accelerators (60 in the 6800 XT), along with 16 GB of GDDR6 RAM and 128 MB of Infinity Cache, on a 256-bit bus and with a bandwidth of 512 GB / s. The overall power with single precision calculations is 23.04 TFLOPs. Available are an HDMI 2.1 and three DisplayPort 1.4, as well as a USB Type C socket, useful for connecting a virtual viewer compatible with this standard.

Often, in the presence of such a large number of compute units, it is difficult to raise the frequencies, but this is not the case, because the 6900 XT specifies 2250 MHz during the game, a value that in reality is higher, because the GPU frequency always oscillates between 2250 and 2350, confirming that AMD has done a great job on the operating frequencies with RDNA 2, from this point of view it is the fastest GPU we have tested so far (RTX 3000 works below 2 GHz).

For the test we used two different configurations, as we know RDNA 2 works at its best with the Zen 3 processors, but for the sake of completeness, also better observe the performance with Intel CPUs. The first is comprised of an i9-10900K, 16GB of RAM at 3200MHz, ROG Maximus Hero XII Wi-Fi motherboard and ROG PG27UQ monitor. The second one uses the new Ryzen 9 5950X on ROG Maximus Hero VIII Wi-Fi motherboard, 16 GB of RAM at 3200 MHz and the same monitor. As you can see, on Intel platform the 6900 XT stays above the RTX 3080 in almost all benchmarks, although in 4K the difference is not that marked.

Still in 4K the RTX 3090 wins in all direct clashes, in some slightly in others with a higher margin Going down to 1440p the gap with the 3090 is smaller, the 6900 XT manages to win on several occasions, while the RTX 3080 always remains behind. In 1080p the head-to-head between 6900 XT and 3090 remains tight, with the 3080 in pursuit. By activating Ray Tracing instead, the AMD GPU remains behind direct competitors, this without using DLSS: with DLSS active the gap becomes even more evident, in this field NVIDIA enjoys a consistent advantage. Moving on to the AMD platform, the 6900 XT gains ground on the RTX 3080, at all resolutions. Unfortunately we don’t have an RTX 3090 to test with the Ryzen 5950X, we can only make a comparison using the data we already have obtained with the i9-10900K. In Shadow of the Tomb Raider the two cards are practically aligned, the 6900 excelling in 1080p while the 3090 wins in 4K.

Metro Exodus sees the 3090 come out as the winner, as well as in The Division 2, while Forza Horizon 4 and Gears 5 see the 6900 XT ahead.

As always, the optimization of a title towards one architecture rather than another has an important influence on performance, the performance of the RTX 3090 remains granitic but on some occasions the 6900 XT even manages to surpass it, not bad for a GPU from $ 999, against the rival’s $ 1499 list. With Ray Tracing active instead there is no match, already the RTX 3080 manages to detach the Radeon, this always without DLSS. The 6900 XT is therefore confirmed as an excellent GPU for traditional rendering, capable of often holding up to a monster of power like the RTX 3090 and surpassing the performance of an RTX 3080, especially if you use a Zen 3 CPU.