AMD Radeon RX 6000, photos of two different GPUs leaked online: here are the new designs

While the 3D version of the new AMD Radeon RX 6000 arrives on Fortnite, which can be studied in every single angle by entering the code 8651-9841-1639 in the creative mode, more photos of the next graphic cards coming to the market have appeared online: not only the RX 6900, but also the RX 6800 and RX 6700 variants.

AMD’s tweet has already shown us the GPU model with three fans, which should be the RX 6900 also according to what the youtuber said JayzTwoCents, but on the cover you will find another shot of the same graphics card. The design is the same as seen on Twitter: the only colors are black and red, ha three fans to compose the cooling system and the logo above the central fan is illuminated by LEDs that are always red, and as far as connectivity is concerned it has two 8-pin power connectors, a USB Type-C port, an HDMI and 2 DisplayPort.

The variants RX 6800 and RX 6700 will instead have a slightly different design, as can be seen in the image at the bottom of the article: the graphics card in fact it will have two fans and will be more compact compared to the RX 6900. Also in this case there is the “Radeon” logo in the center of the GPU illuminated by red LEDs, but under it there will be the simple “R” instead of the third fan; and also the power connectors will always be two and 8 pin, but second JayzTwoCents maybe we will also see an 8 + 6 configuration.

Recall that all these new graphics cards will be equipped with TSMC’s RDNA 2 architecture with 7 nanometer manufacturing process, which should offer 50% more performance per watt thanks to a new microarchitecture and able to reduce the complexity in the design, optimizing the GPU as much as possible. Finally, AMD also announced that RDNA 2 will also have VRS (Variable Rate Shading) and the ray tracing already seen with the first NVIDIA RTXs.

Meanwhile, the latter has launched the new RTX of the 3000 series, of which we have reviewed in particular the variant 3080. We just have to wait for the official presentation of the next AMD products, scheduled for October 28 at 18:00.