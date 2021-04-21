AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.4.1 brings important news

- Advertisement -

AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.4.1 software has received an important update which undoubtedly deserves a little analysis. Normally we do not pay much interest to updates at the driver level because the news is usually minor and of little importance, but in this case, precisely the opposite has happened.

AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.4.1 en the latest version of the AMD software package It includes, in addition to the set of drivers necessary to achieve a good performance of AMD Radeon graphics cards, a group of very useful tools that allow us to create custom configurations and enjoy numerous functions that represent a clear added value.

As you may have imagined, we are facing a platform that it’s totally free, and it only works with AMD Radeon graphics cards. NVIDIA graphics solutions have their own platform, and come with their own set of drivers and tools, clustered around GeForce Experience.

AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.4.1: What’s New

One of the first novelties that we can highlight in AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.4.1 is the possibility of customizing and reducing the installation. Indeed, as more than one of our readers may have guessed, this means that from now on we can limit the installation to the drivers and leave out the rest of the functions and tools, something very successful, since not all users need the application block that integrates the AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin platform.

Regarding the new functions available, we can highlight the following:

AMD Link: This function, available on Windows-based computers, allows us to connect to the PC from a smartphone, tablet or any other compatible device to play on them via streaming, with reduced latency and a good level of performance.

Better performance metrics and tweaks: Thanks to this feature, we can now access improved performance metrics including CPU usage rate, working speed, voltage, power consumption, and fan speed. With them it will be easier to identify the key values ​​of our CPU, and decide what measures we are going to take to optimize performance and efficiency.

Improved user interface: AMD has listened to the community, and has adopted major enhancements to facilitate and enhance the user experience. Thus, now we can customize the installation of the AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.4.1, choosing between an installation limited to the drivers or a more complete one. The search bar and the availability of important information about our games have also been improved.

Recording and streaming improvements: All the settings related to both functions have been integrated into a single tab, its functions have been enhanced and a new self-guided process has been added to facilitate access for users starting in the world of streaming.

Color correction: It is a function focused on accessibility that will be of great help for people who suffer from some type of disorder in the perception of color (color blindness in its different variants). When enabled, the rendering of colors will be adjusted automatically for color blind users to have a good experience.

Support of Microsoft PlayReady AV1: This feature is only available if we have a Radeon RX 6000 graphics card, and it allows us to play protected content with high image quality.

AMD Crash Defender: is a new feature focused on stability, reliability and safety. It maintains data and information, and allows equipment to recover even from critical failures in certain scenarios. It is supported by an error notification tool, which helps speed up the response from AMD support.

Interesting, but where is FidelityFX Super Resolution?

It’s the first thing that came to mind when the online event I attended to find out what’s new in AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.4.1 ended. Don’t get me wrong, AMD has done a good job, but what you need is a rival to deal with NVIDIA’s DLSS 2.0, an intelligent image reconstruction technology that is capable of tripling performance in games.

I have already said it on more than one occasion and I repeat myself. AMD has given a significant leap in gross power, and in efficiency, with the Radeon RX 6000, but NVIDIA still has the most advanced GPU in the industry, thanks to the improvements it introduced with Ampere, and also the role played by the RT cores, applied to the acceleration of ray tracing, and the tensor cores , which accelerate loads related to artificial intelligence, including DLSS 2.0 and noise reduction as a final step in ray tracing.

AMD did not specify anything new about FidelityFX Super Resolution, so right now we can only wait. I remind you that this technology will be available, according to the company itself, before the end of 2021. We look forward to that deadline as we are looking forward to seeing the first performance tests.