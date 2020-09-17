Amd Ryzen 3900xt Review: A Small Upgrade Awaiting Zen 3

When Ryzen processors hit the market, their success was far from obvious. Intel is a tough competitor to face and in 2017 it was the undisputed leader in the sector, for the diffusion of its products and for performance. Today the situation has changed radically, Intel continues to grind huge revenues and still offer interesting performances, but the non-arrival of the 7 nm production node has left the field free to AMD, which is gaining ground month by month.

The processors Besides, Zen 2 convinced everyone and their technological load is considerable. A few weeks ago AMD launched a small refresh of this architecture, of which we have reviewed the 3600XT and 3800XT models, only the top of the range was missing, the Ryzen 3900XT. Again no revolution, just a small upgrade in operating frequencies, for a processor that confirms all the qualities of its predecessor.

The specifications and positioning of the Ryzen 3900XT

We have already talked about the new Ryzen 3600XT and 3800XT, in this article we will therefore point towards the test of the Ryzen 9 3900XT, as an addition to the previous review. This processor has 12 cores and 24 threads and it is made with a 7 nm production process, further optimized compared to traditional variants to achieve two objectives. The first is the clock increase, which remains the same with respect to the base frequency, of 3.8 GHz, but rises to 4.7 GHz in boost mode. The second is the maintenance of consumption seen with the Ryzen 9 3900X released last year. As we will see both these targets have been reached, the 3900XT in fact maintains the TDP at 105 W and from our tests the consumption is substantially in line with the previous model.

This can only confirm the goodness of the AMD proposal, which has managed to bring out a little more from an architecture on the market for a year now.

The launch period of the XT range makes these CPUs attractive for those who are now assembling a new PC and do not want to wait for the next-gen. There is also another positive aspect, that is the repositioning of the “old” models: in the case of the Ryzen 9 3900X the price drops $ 449, against the $ 499 of the new variant. In short, AMD’s move makes more sense than you might think at first glance and allows it to better occupy the different market segments.

To measure the performance of the Ryzen 9 3900XT we used the same configuration used in the review of the other variants, consisting of the ROG CrossHair VIII Wi-Fi motherboard, RTX 2080 Ti, 16 GB of RAM at 3200 MHz and the ROG PG27UQ monitor.

As in the case of the 3800 XT and the 3600XT, the performance leap is small compared to the previous models but is still present and slightly more incisive. Nothing revolutionary however, the XT range was not created to bring a marked increase in performance. The synthetic benchmark scores show the 3900XT slightly ahead of its predecessor, coming closer to the i9-9900K in single core tests, the strength of Intel solutions, which instead lags behind in the multi core ones, by virtue of a fewer computing units.

In the gaming field, the higher clock speed is felt, even in this case without incisive changes but is still palpable in the frame rate of the tested games. The test of this Ryzen 9 3900XT therefore confirmed the impressions we had with the other models, and that to see important changes in performance we would have to wait a few more months, with the arrival of the Ryzen 4000.