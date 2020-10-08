AMD Ryzen 5000: Zen 3 architecture seeks to conquer the most gamers in the new AMD processors

The Ryzen 5000 are now official. After introducing the Ryzen Mobile 4000 earlier this year and launching the Ryzen 4000 for desktops (OEMs only), AMD just introduced the Ryzen 5000 seven nanometer (7nm FinFET). These not only arrive with more power than their predecessors, but they are also responsible for releasing the new Zen 3 architecture.

This new architecture, with a new core arrangement and a revamped cache topology, promises to maximize peak performance and increase IPC. Next we are going to know them better, not without first highlighting that they will begin shipping on November 5 and that AMD has already dropped that Zen 4 will be manufactured in five nanometers.

AMD Ryzen 5000 data sheet

CORES / THREADS SPEED CACHE TDP PRICE Ryzen 5 5600X 6 cores

12 wires Base: 3.7 GHz

Boost: 4.6 GHz 35 MB 65W $ 299 Ryzen 7 5800X 8 cores

16 wires Base: 3.8 GHz

Boost: 4.7 GHz 36 MB 105W $ 449 Ryzen 9 5900X 12 cores

24 wires Base: 3.7 GHz

Boost: 4.8 GHz 70 MB 105W $ 549 Ryzen 9 5950X 16 cores

32 threads Base: 3.4 GHz

Boost: 4.9 GHz 72 MB 105W 700 dollars

Up to 4.9 GHz in boost mode for the most powerful

The most powerful model is the Ryzen 9 5950X, a processor with nothing more and nothing less than 16 cores and 32 GHz. It is a chipset very focused on gamers and content creators whose maximum frequency amounts to 4.9 GHz. It has a L2 + L3 cache of 72 MB and a TDP of 105W.

From AMD they have made some comparisons between the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X and Ryzen 9 3950X with some games, such as ‘Far Cry New Dawn’ and ‘Shadow of the Tomb Raider’, and they assure that it is capable of achieving a 29% improvement in the performance. It is, as we said, a processor designed for gaming, but also for rendering and editing, something that follows the philosophy of having a single computer to play and create.

This model is followed by AMD Ryzen 9 5900X, is a 12-core, 24-thread processor. Its clock speed is 3.7 GHz, although it rises to 4.8 GHz in boost mode. It has a L2 and L3 cache of 70 MB and its TDP amounts to 105W.

From AMD they have highlighted that this new chipset is capable of achieving better performance in a large part of the games. Specifically, AMD ensures that performance improves an average of 26% playing in FullHD. In fact, AMD has boasted that its processor is the first to exceed 600 points in Cinebench 1T, reaching 631 points. Obviously, the Ryzen 9 5950X surpasses it, but they have not revealed the figure.

As for the rest of the models, we find a Ryzen 7 5800X with eight cores and 16 threads at a maximum speed of 4.7 GHz, 36 MB cache and 105W TDP. The most modest model, the Ryzen 5 5600X, consists of six cores at 4.6 GHz maximum frequency, 35 MB of cache and 65W TDP.

Versions and prices of the AMD Ryzen 5000

AMD has not hesitated for a second to reveal the launch date of its new processors, as well as their price. All AMD Ryzen 5000s can be purchased from November 5 worldwide and their prices are as follows. We still do not know the data in euros, but we will update as soon as it is official.