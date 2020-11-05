AMD Ryzen 5900X and 5800X Review: IPC and gaming performance grow

The Ryzen 5000 series processors are closing a circle for AMD. The history of Ryzen processors began in 2017 with the Zen 1 CPUs, which took the number of available compute units to levels that were unthinkable only a short time before. With Zen 2, the American company worked on the production process, down from 12 to 7 nanometers, and on the IPC, aware of the fact that the world of consumer software applications was not, and is not, ready to make the most of such a large number. of Cores in the processor.

Today, with the arrival of the new range of Zen 3 processors, AMD has managed to raise the performance bar even higher, without focusing on a mere increase in Cores, but going to work on frequencies and IPCs, precisely the two elements that have allowed Intel to withstand the blow from year to year, despite the production process at 14 nm.

As we will see in the course of this review, i new Ryzen 9 5900X and Ryzen 7 5800X not only do they surpass the top of the Intel range in the synthetic benchmarks in sigle core, so far dominated by the competition, but also go to battle in gaming, a field in which until now, at least in Full HD, the gap with the rivals was palpable.

The new Zen 3 processors

In this review we will deal with Ryzen 9 5900X and Ryzen 7 5800X only, in the next few days we will also test the top of the range 5950X and 5600X, all manufactured at 7 nm. In the gaming field it will be very interesting to understand how the 5600X will behave, characterized by a very interesting price-performance ratio, in the meantime, however, let’s take a look at the entire range.

At the apex we find the Ryzen 9 5950X, characterized by operating frequencies starting from 3.4 GHz to get up to 4.9 GHz. This CPU is equipped with 16 Cores and 32 Threads, an almost disproportionate number for the needs of the consumer world, which makes it clear how this CPU is addressed more to the world of creators than to that of gaming. The TDP is 105W, it is the only processor to make the most of the novelties of the Zen 3 architecture, given the two CCDs it is equipped with, each with 8 active computing units, and has 8 MB of L2 Cache and 64MB L3 cache. The price of this variant for Italy is € 689 excluding VAT.

Going down we find the Ryzen 9 5900X, at a cost of 469 excluding VAT. The TDP remains at 105W, however the number of Cores decreases, which become 12, for 24 total threads. The frequencies start at 3.7 to get to 4.8 GHz, with 6 MB of L2 cache and 64 MB of L3 cache. In this case, there are 6 calculation units each in the two CCDs.

Turning instead to Ryzen 7 5800X the frequencies drop slightly, reaching 4.7 GHz in boost mode and 3.8 GHz for the base frequency, with 4 MB of L2 cache and 32 MB of L3 type, all with a TDP of 105 W. Only one processor was used for this processor CCD with 8 computing units and 16 Threads, at a cost of € 389 excluding VAT.

Finally, but we expect to see more lower-end models coming soon, we find the Ryzen 5 5600X, with base frequency of 3.7 GHz and boost of 4.6 GHz, at the price of 259 € excluding VAT. In this case the TDP drops to 65 W, the cache is also reduced, 3 MB of L2 type and 32 MB of L3 type, and only one CCD with 6 Cores and 16 Threads is used.

The new Zen 3 architecture

The design of Zen 3 processors has been thought to achieve three primary goals. The first is increase performance in single thread, which has always been the Achilles’ heel of Ryzen processors, the second is to lower latency and the third is to maintain high efficiency, because better performance cannot pass through an excessive increase in consumption. All objectives that AMD intends to achieve through a new processor design, also because this time the American house cannot count on switching to a better production process, given that the 7 nm used are the same as the Zen 2 CPUs.

To achieve these goals, AMD has made the fetching phase faster, increasing the bandwidth of the branch predictor and equipping it with a doubled cache, to decrease latency. Along with this we find optimizations for handling floating point calculations and for integers, as well as a new design for the chiplet, inside which we find the Core Zen 3 at 7 nm and a chip for the management of I / O operations at 12 nm, the same seen in Zen 2.

The chiplet design, introduced with the Zen 2 CPUs, allows a high flexibility in production methods, for example by putting together components made at 7 and 12 nm, it also allowed AMD to update the CCX (Core Complex), which contain the Cores Zen 3, without having to completely revisit the architecture behind the processors.

Zen 2 could count on a maximum of two CCX per CPU, each with a maximum of 4 Cores and 8 Threads and 16 MB of L3 cache (16 MB + 16 MB every 4 Cores).

Zen 3 instead sports a new design that allows it to go up to two CCXs, but this time each of them contains up to 8 Cores and 16 Threads, with a shared L3 cache of 32MB. This makes access to the cache by the computing units faster, helping to further lower latency, increasing performance in all those applications that benefit most from this aspect, including gaming. According to AMD, from Zen 2 to Zen 3 in-game performance increases on average by 26% in 1080p, but with more CPU-dependent titles this figure also rises to 40-50%.

All this while maintaining high flexibility, as can be seen from the processors presented so far, which can count on 6, 8, 12 or even 16 Core configurations, as in the case of the Ryzen 5950X.

Test setup and benchmarks

To test AMD’s new processors we used two different platforms. The first includes a ROG Maximus Hero VII Wi-Fi motherboard with X570 chipset, 16 GB of RAM at 3200 MHz, NVIDIA RTX 3080 video card and ROG PG27UQ monitor. On this we tried the Ryzen 5900X, 5800X and 3900X, the latter used to have a direct comparison between Zen 2 and Zen 3 architecture. In parallel we also used the top of the range from Intel, thei9-10900K, which has so far dominated in Single Core testing and 1080p gaming, installed on a ROG Maximus Hero XII motherboard with Z490 chipset, 16 GB of RAM at 3200 MHz, NVIDIA RTX 3080 GPU and ROG PG27UQ monitor. For both configurations the heatsink used is a Noctua DH-15.

It is a real clash between heavyweights, which we tested on two fronts, with synthetic benchmarks, useful for understanding the overall power available for professional applications, and with benchmarks carried out directly in-game. Let’s start with two great classics of the genre, CPUz and Cinebench R20, which measure single and multi-threaded performance. The data speak for themselves, we are facing the biggest leap in performance we’ve seen at AMD from the time of the introduction of the Zen 1 architecture. The greatest benefits are found above all in single thread, precisely the goal of AMD, waiting for the 5950X that will be able to mark new heights in multi thread.

On CPUz, the Ryzen 9 5900X lags its predecessor 3900X by almost 160 points, but the Ryzen 7 5800X also shows a noticeable increase in performance. This is the first time we’ve tested CPUs that can outperform so smoothly the 600 points in this benchmark, which was previously dominated by Intel’s i9-10900K.

The 5900X’s 12 Cores and 24 Threads allow it to top the rankings even in the multi-core benchmark, followed by the 3900X, which holds its own thanks to its 12 Cores and 24 Threads. Intel is in third position, after all the i9 has 10 Cores and 20 Threads, in the last position the 5800X, thanks to the “only” 8 Cores and 16 Threads. We find the same trend with Cinebench R20, where the 5900X stands out from all competitors, and with Indigo Benchmark, which measures performance related to CPU rendering ability.

These tests show two very interesting data. The first is the clear step forward made in IPC and single thread computing of the new Ryzen processors, the second is the loss of the peak in this field of the i9-10900K, despite higher clock rates, which can reach 5.3 GHz on single core.

Such a trend would suggest that AMD wins hands down in gaming too, but that’s not quite the case. In the four games we used for the test we can see how Intel outperforms AMD in Metro Exodus and The Division 2, while AMD is ahead in Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Forza Horizon 4 at 1080p resolution.

Combining these data with those provided by AMD, which also show a close fight between the two CPUs game by game, we can say that AMD has bridged the gap with Intel, offering today a much more suitable platform for gaming and capable of generating a very high frame rate in 1080p (as the resolution goes up, the GPU becomes more important), but without detaching the i9-10900K as we have seen in the synthetic benchmarks. The Ryzen 9 5900X and the i9-10900K are playing title after title, in some it is superior to AMD, in others it prevails Intel.

Clock frequencies and temperatures

In recent years, clock management algorithms have become increasingly advanced, allowing you to push frequencies much higher, provided you use an adequate dissipation system, such as the Noctua DH-15 used for the test. In our case, the Ryzen 9 5900X reached a maximum temperature of 80 degrees under load, while at idle it remained around 32 degrees. The 5800X instead reaches the same temperature at idle and 78 degrees under stress, a good figure that testifies to the benefits allowed by the 7 nm production process and the AMD architecture.

During the tests we constantly monitored the clock trend, to understand how the Precision Boost 2 technology works. In the single core benchmarks the two Ryzen almost always stopped at a peak frequency of 4.8 GHz on two cores, but in some occasions we have observed this value even go up to 4.9 GHz, well outside the operational specifications.

In the multi-core benchmarks, on the other hand, the Ryzen 5900X manages to bring all its 16 Cores to work at 4.4 GHz: we recall that the Ryzen 9 3900X struggled to reach 4.6 GHz on a single Core, yet another confirmation of the goodness of the Zen 3 architecture. the Ryzen 5800X, on the other hand, can easily reach 4.6 GHz on all 8 cores.