AMD Ryzen 7 5800G appears on the net, it could be the top of the range of desktop APUs

The AMD Ryzen 7 5700G desktop APU to date is the only one to have shown itself in a series of particularly interesting leaks and benchmarks, but it would appear that the Cezanne series for desktop PCs has other top-of-the-line models coming to launch, including the ‘Ryzen 7 5800G APU recently discovered on the TechPowerUp web page.

To reveal its presence in the database was the editor Matthew Smith via Twitter, who in the last few hours has added his GPU-Z validation card. Unfortunately, it does not mention clock speeds, TDP, cache and other important technical details, but it confirms that this desktop APU is under development.

However, they are known information regarding the GPU supplied: AMD Ryzen 7 5800G indeed encloses the enhanced Vega GPU with a total of 8 Compute Units, 512 Stream Processors with 8 ROPs and 8 TMUs, clock speed of 1800 MHz per hour lower than the previous flagship Ryzen 7 4750G from 2100 MHz, but we can expect news about it.

Regarding the availability of the Cezanne desktop APU range, some sources have told Wccftech that it will arrive in second quarter of 2021 to ensure a more stable supply also for the Mobility sector, ergo laptops and notebooks, of which CEO Lisa Su has already unveiled the Ryzen 9 5900HX and Ryzen 9 5980HX gaming models during CES 2021.

During the same conference AMD also provided us with a preview of the new EPYC CPU line for the cloud sector, datacenter and workstation; Following the tasting given by the company, the benchmarks of the third generation EPYC 7543 processor also appeared on the net.