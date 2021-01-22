AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS tested on ASUS ROG Flow X13: 30% faster than predecessors

- Advertisement -

After the Ryzen 7 5800G desktop APU benchmarks appeared online, the spotlight has now shifted briefly to the 5000 Mobile series processor range announced at CES 2021 as the APU appeared on the net AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS on an ASUS ROG gaming laptop.

Part of the CPU series called “Cezanne” and equipped with Zen 3 architecture, it appears to be the beating heart of the ASUS ROG Swift X13 notebook announced by the Taiwanese giant during CES 2021. It is a processor produced with the 7-nanometer TSMC FinFET process. and from 8 cores and 16 threads, with speeds of base clock of 3.0 GHz and turbo up to 4.80 GHz, 4 MB of L2 cache and 16 MB of L3 cache; the TDP, on the other hand, is equal to 35 W. On the GPU side we are talking about a Vega graphics chip with 8 Compute Units and 512 Stream Processors for a clock speed of 2100 MHz.

Thanks to the 4266 MHz LPDDR4 RAM supplied with the ASUS ROG Flow X13, AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS manages to guarantee maximum performance for 1541 points in single-core tests and 8224 points in multi-core tests, that is 41% and 17% faster respectively compared to the predecessor Ryzen 9 4900HS, for an average gain of 30%. In short, details that should not be underestimated considering that it is a single generational leap.

In addition to ASUS, Acer has already presented its Nitro and Aspire series of notebooks based on AMD Ryzen 5000 Mobile processors and equipped with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Mobility GPUs.