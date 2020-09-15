AMD shows the first image of the Radeon RX 6000, which in the meantime arrives on Fortnite

On the day NVIDIA announced the purchase of ARM, AMD posted on its official Twitter account the first photograph of the Radeon RX 6000, based on TSMC’s RDNA 2 GPU with 7 nanometer manufacturing process.

The image focuses mainly on the three fan cooling system, but AMD has stressed that it will be possible study and see from every angle on the Creative Island present on Fortnite, by entering the code 8651-9841-1639 in the creative mode.

This is not a first as even in the past the company has relied on the popular game of Epic Games to arouse curiosity and increase the hype around its products. In the meantime, however, several videos have already emerged on the web, such as the one we offer at the beginning, recorded in Fortnite.

The official presentation is scheduled during an online-only event scheduled for October 28th at 18:00.

The most attentive have also noticed in the image i two 8-pin power connectors. What do you think? Let us know as always through the comments.