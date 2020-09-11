MobileAndroidTech NewsReviews

AMD, surprisingly launched the AMD Radeon RX 5300 GPU: here are all the details

By Brian Adam
AMD, surprisingly launched the AMD Radeon RX 5300 GPU: here are all the details
AMD on the night between 28 and 29 August 2020 surprisingly launched a new entry-level graphics card for all gamers who don’t want to spend too much: the AMD Radeon RX 5300, the latest product with the first generation RDNA architecture inside.

The data sheet shows us that inside there is the Navi 14 GPU, the same contained in the Radeon RX 5500 XT series, and has 22 CU or 1408 stream processors just like that model. The main differences are in the clock frequency and in the supplied memory: AMD Radeon RX 5300 has one frequency of 1448 MHz with boost up to 1645 MHz, respectively 18% and 12% less than the 5500 XT. Compute performance peaks at 4.63 TFLOP. As for the memory, it is 3 GB GDDR6 with bandwidth up to 168 GB / s and 14 Gbps clock, with TBP equal to 100W.

AMD Radeon RX 5300 it will compete with GPUs such as the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 OC which, according to the benchmarks shown by Lisa Su’s company, offers worse performance than the new RX 5300 model, which should arrive on the market in two variants: a 4GB priced at around $ 169, and a 3GB priced at around $ 150. However, it is not yet known when they will arrive in physical and online stores.

Meanwhile, the A520 chipset compatible with Ryzen 3000 and Ryzen 4000 processors was also recently presented. From the NVIDIA front, however, details on the new RTX 3000 series continue to leak.

