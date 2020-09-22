AMD, the assault of the Chromebooks: the new Ryzen and Athlon 3000 processors promise to catapult the performance of these computers

Chromebook laptops seem to be doing very well. According to AMD, the sales of these teams have not stopped increasing year after year since 2013, which in 2019 led them to reach an absolutely negligible 8.1% annual increase. And this company hopes that in 2021 this trend will remain intact.

AMD’s journey in the market for laptops with the Chrome OS operating system started during CES 2019, which was the event in which it announced that its A4 and A6 microprocessors were about to reach these computers. And today this company has gone much further by announcing that it already has its first Ryzen and Athlon CPUs ready for these laptops. Its objective? Encourage assemblers to fine-tune Mid-range and high-end Chromebooks.

So are the new Ryzen 3000 and Athlon 3000 Series C

The current situation has caused that, despite the economic uncertainty that hangs over all of us, the PC market is going through a sweet moment. Many users need a new computer that allows them to telework or study from home with guarantees, and brands know that it is an ideal time to place attractive proposals in stores at a price as competitive as possible.

The Ryzen 3000 C Series are designed to withstand heavy workloads, and the Athlon 3000 C Series are somewhere between the latter and AMD’s current A6 and A4

This is the context in which they intend to fit the laptops with Chrome OS for which AMD proposes its new Ryzen and Athlon microprocessors. The most powerful, the Ryzen 3000 C Series, are designed to withstand intense workloads, so they aspire to be integrated into the next high-end Chromebooks. And the Athlon 3000 C Series They will hit mid-range PCs between entry-level Chromebooks with A4 or A6 CPUs and laptops with Ryzen 3000 Series C.

As you can see in the next slide, AMD has introduced three Ryzen 3000 C Series processors for Chromebooks: the Ryzen 7 3700C, the Ryzen 5 3500C, and the Ryzen 3 3250C. The first two implement the Zen + microarchitecture, they have four cores and can simultaneously process eight threads of execution (threads). The Ryzen 3, however, leans on the Zen microarchitecture and has two cores and four threads of execution.

The graphical logic of the Ryzen 7 uses ten Radeon cores at 1,400 MHz; that of the Ryzen 5 with eight cores Radeon at 1,200 MHz, and finally, that of the Ryzen 3 with three cores Radeon at 1,200 MHz. All three chips have a TDP of 15 watts, although only the Ryzen 7 and 5 have been manufactured using 12 nm photolithography (the Ryzen 3 is produced in 14nm).

The two Athlon 3000 C Series that AMD has just introduced for Chromebooks respond to the models Athlon Gold 3150C and Athlon Silver 3050C. Both are manufactured using 14 nm photolithography and are supported by Zen microarchitecture. They also share the same TDP (15 watts) and the same cache memory (5 Mbytes), but differ in both the number of threads and graphical logic. integrated.

The more ambitious of the two, the Gold 3150C, incorporates two cores and can simultaneously process a maximum of four threads of execution, while the Silver 3050C model does not implement SMT technology, so it has two cores and processes as many threads. On the other hand, the graphical logic of the first uses three Radeon cores at 1,100 MHz, and that of the Athlon Silver uses two Radeon cores at 1,100 MHz.

These are the brands that will bet on the new AMD CPUs

AMD has confirmed that during the remaining months of 2020 they will reach stores fourteen new Chromebook laptops assembled by HP, ASUS and Lenovo. Six of them will be equipped with microprocessors from the Ryzen 3000 Series C and Athlon 3000 Series C families, and the remaining eight will bet on AMD A6 and A4 processors.

It will be interesting to check, above all, at what price do they come Ryzen 3000 Series C chip machines and how they perform to find out if they represent an attractive alternative to Windows 10-comparable laptops for office automation, browsing, and occasional gaming.