AMD, the latest updates on the availability of Ryzen CPUs

By Brian Adam
AMD, the latest updates on the availability of Ryzen CPUs
Brian Adam
The processors of the AMD Ryzen 5000 series presented in October to today are still difficult to buy at the market price: in many stores, online and retail, they are continually unavailable and this does not make everyone who would like to update their PC happy, but there are news regarding their availability.

According to what was reported exclusively by Wccftech thanks to some of their sources, the colossus of Santa Clara should be able to satisfy the demand for 5800X, 5600X and 3600 models – we are talking, in fact, of both the last two generations -, while the processors 3900X, 3700X, 3600X, 3200G and 3400G should receive a supply in lower quantities. There bad news concerns the top of the range with Zen 3 architecture 5950X and 5900X, which in the first quarter of 2021 will still be practically unavailable. This fate will also be up to the 3800X, 3300 and 3100 models.

The huge amount of demand for the Ryzen 5950X and 5900X will therefore make it extremely difficult to get your hands on it without paying a hefty premium which, on Amazon, even touches 50% more than the recommended price. In the case of older processors, however, it would simply be low demand.

The good news then concerns only the medium-high range models, both for the 3000 series and for the 5000 series. Currently, they too would be found on sites like Amazon with a certain premium, but fortunately lower (about 20-30 %) compared to flagship processors; therefore, one is expected price stabilization in the course of 2021.

Meanwhile, the benchmarks of the third generation EPYC 7543 processor, part of the new “Milan” line dedicated to servers and workstations, have been leaked online.

