AMD’s interest in Xilinx chips has little sign of success

Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has taken full advantage of Intel’s difficulties and has been growing in the PC and server market. And Xilinx’s dominance in programmable chips makes it a valuable property, given the growing interest from data centers. But their merger (as AMD wants, according to the WSJ) has its complexity.

On paper, they would fit together. Data centers are increasingly using multiple types of chips – traditional processors, graphics and programmable processors – to accelerate data processing and delivery, and it’s a $ 80 billion market according to consultancy Omdia. A vendor that covers multiple niches could make the systems work faster together, or use less power than rivals’ offerings. That’s why, in part, Intel bought Xilinx rival Altera for $ 16.7 billion in 2015, and Nvidia is buying designer Arm for $ 40 billion.

An offer now would seem opportunistic, giving Xilinx an obvious line of defense. It has fallen in capitalization since 2019 because it is caught up in the trade war. China accounted for 25% of its income in 2019. That makes its real value depend on what happens in the US elections, among other things.

Xilinx can also argue that AMD’s share price is inflated, making them an unattractive coin. AMD’s revenue this year should be more than double what it was five ago, but the stock is up more than 30 times. It trades at a multiple of 54 times, compared to 18 for its peers.

That gives Xilinx a reason to ask for a generous bonus, ideally in cash. The problem is that a deal would quickly start to look reckless for AMD. With a 30% premium, Xilinx would be worth $ 33 billion. Analysts expect 975 million operating profit in its next fiscal year. With a 15% tax rate, that results in a paltry 2.5% return. It’s hard to see how a merger can flip the switches on both sides.

