AMD’s Ryzen 5000 Mobile processors, explained: these are their assets to snatch Intel’s fiefdom in laptops

During her conference at the opening session of the latest edition of CES Lisa Su, the CEO of AMD, revealed that her strategy in the laptop market will follow the same path that has taken your company into the desktop market. And the Zen 3 microarchitecture is at the center of this offensive.

The outstanding performance that the Ryzen 5000 processors have shown to offer us in our test bench predicted that these chips would soon reach laptops as well. And they have, but not in a timid way as in previous generations. This time AMD seems to have put all the meat on the spit, and the new Ryzen 5000 Mobile they want to make it difficult for Intel in a market in which the latter company has traditionally ruled.

Two series and 14 processors with up to 8 cores and 16 threads

AMD has organized its family of Ryzen 5000 Mobile microprocessors for laptops into two different product ranges. The Ryzen H series brings together the highest performance chips, and consumption, making them the ideal candidates for laptops for gaming and content creation. To the other series, the U, belong the processors for ultralight laptops that seek to achieve the longest possible autonomy.

In the next slide we can see that the H series processors have 6 or 8 cores with SMT technology, a 19 or 20 MB unified cache and a TDP that ranges between 35 and 45 watts. The U-series chips have 4, 6 or 8 cores (also with SMT technology), a unified cache that ranges from 6 to 20 MB, and a TDP of 15 watts. All of these microprocessors are being produced using 7nm FinFET photolithography.

The next slide reflects a feature of the new AMD processors that users are interested not to overlook: not all of them implement the Zen 3 microarchitecture. The H-series chips do, but some of the processors of the series OR turn to Zen 2 microarchitecture.

At the moment only three chips implement this latest microarchitecture: the Ryzen 7 5700U, Ryzen 5 5500U and Ryzen 3 5300U. Even so, it is surprising that AMD has decided to keep within its new family of microprocessors three models that preserve the Zen 2 microarchitecture, and that, therefore, give up some of the innovations introduced by Zen 3. We will see what impact this decision has on performance when the first laptops with these CPUs start to hit stores.

The next slide gives us some more clues about the improvements that AMD has made to the Ryzen 5000 Mobile processors that implement the Zen 2 microarchitecture. Their level 3 cache is not unified nor does it have the capacity of the L3 cache of the Zen 3 chips. , but its maximum clock frequency is taller than comparable Ryzen 4000 Mobile processors and use the same dynamic clock frequency management algorithm used by the other Ryzen 5000 Mobile chips.

Zen 3 microarchitecture also fits laptops

One of the characteristics of the different implementations of the Zen microarchitecture that has allowed AMD to “get chest” is that its modular design and its physical organization allows your engineers to make modifications without having to redesign all the logic from scratch.

This strategy has made it possible for Ryzen 5000 processors to reach laptops within a few months of the Ryzen 4000 Mobile chip landing on these devices. And what’s more, it’s allowing laptop builders to reuse the same printed circuit boards which were initially intended for computers with Zen 2 processors.

In the next slide we can see the new unified level 3 cache of the Zen 3 microarchitecture processors. In Zen 2, four cores access a 4 MB level 3 cache, and the other four access another cache with identical characteristics. However, in Zen 3 the eight cores access the same cache space level 3 with a capacity of 16 MB.

This new strategy allows each core to have access to the entire L3 cache, which, in theory, should reduce the number of cache misses. Also, according to AMD this new cache architecture reduces effective latency, an improvement that should have a tangible and beneficial impact on running applications that place significant stress on the CPU, such as games or content creation tools.

The Ryzen 5000 Mobile microprocessor topology is designed to optimize communication between the various functional units of the CPU and facilitate its scalability. In the slide we can see that the Infinity Fabric link architecture acts as the blood system of the chip, interconnecting the different functional units with the purpose, according to AMD, of minimizing latency.

One of the most relevant improvements introduced by AMD engineers in the Ryzen 5000 Mobile processors is that the cores of these CPUs can adapt their voltage and clock frequency to the workload with higher granularity than Ryzen 4000 Mobile chips. In this way, in those scenarios in which only a few cores are subjected to significant stress, the consumption of the processor will be reduced without its performance being negatively affected.

150 laptops with Ryzen 5000 Mobile chips will arrive in 2021

AMD has confirmed that the first microprocessor-equipped laptops belonging to the Ryzen 5000 Mobile family will hit stores this coming February. In addition, Lisa Su assured during her conference at CES that throughout 2021 a total of 150 computers with these CPUs. Some of the brands that have opted for these processors are ASUS, Lenovo, Acer, HP, MSI, Gigabyte, Huawei and Xiaomi, among others.