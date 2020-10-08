AMD’s Ryzen 5000 Zen 3 Microarchitecture Explained: Here’s How These CPUs Want To Storm Desktop PCs

AMD has lived up to expectations. Lisa Su, the company’s CEO, promised several months ago that her new Zen 3 microarchitecture processors would arrive in the fall, and a few hours ago she confirmed that, indeed, the first Ryzen 5000 They will hit stores on November 5.

However, that has not been all. As we expected, during the presentation of the new chips, the company’s spokespersons announced the main characteristics of the Zen 3 microarchitecture, and, on paper and in the absence of testing any of the new processors thoroughly, it looks good. And it does so because it attacks those fronts that have a direct impact on performance per core and consumption, but without losing sight of his competitiveness with games.

Zen 3: these are the strengths of the new microarchitecture

According to AMD, Zen 3 takes a stride compared to what Zen 2 offers us. And yes, in theory it should, something that on the other hand is what to expect from a new microarchitecture. During the presentation of the Ryzen 5000 Lisa Su and the engineers who have participated in it have emphasized their effort to increase performance / watt of these chips and productivity per core, two improvements that, if confirmed when we test them, will put these processors in a comfortable position. These are the strengths of the new Ryzen 5000, according to AMD:

The maximum clock frequency of the new CPUs will be higher than in Zen 2 chips

than in Zen 2 chips They will execute more instructions per clock cycle

per clock cycle The core of Zen 3 chips has been reorganized to increase your performance and efficiency

to increase your performance and efficiency Level 3 Shared Cache uses a new unified topology

Increasing the maximum clock frequency and increasing the IPC have a direct impact on the performance of a processor, but there are other fronts than a new microarchitecture must also attack. And, from what AMD has explained, Zen 3 does.

According to AMD, the improvements it has made to Zen 3 make the difference with gaming. It is evident that it wants to surpass Intel in a field in which it has commanded during the last generations of CPU

Execution units are now “wider”, the code’s branch prediction algorithm is more accurate, and the latency derived from accessing cores to the level 3 cache is lower. These improvements should have a tangible impact in any use scenario, but, in theory, they will give their best with games. We’ll check it out as soon as one of the newer CPUs falls into our hands.

A performance per watt, and per core, significantly higher than that of Zen 2

The slide that you can see below this paragraph describes the areas in which Zen 3 implements sensible improvements versus Zen 2. And they are not few. In addition to optimizing the branch prediction algorithm, AMD engineers have fine-tuned the preloading of data in the cache, the execution engine of the instructions, the management of the microoperations cache, the front end, and finally, the loading and storage of data and instructions.

The Zen 3 microarchitecture introduces improvements in data preloading in the cache, the execution engine and the ‘front end’, among other essential components of the CPU

An interesting note: the front end has a different responsibility to the back end or execution engine. In very broad strokes and without going into complicated details, the latter is in charge of executing the instructions, while the front end is responsible for collecting the instructions from the main memory or the cache, and for decoding them so that they can later be processed by the execution engine.

In the next slide we can see the new unified level 3 cache of the processors with Zen 3 microarchitecture. In Zen 2, four cores access a 16 Mbyte level 3 cache, and the other four to another cache with identical characteristics. However, in Zen 3 the eight cores access the same cache space level 3 with a capacity of 32 Mbytes.

This new strategy allows each core to have access to the entire L3 cache, which, in theory, should reduce the number of cache misses. In addition, according to AMD this new architecture of this cache reduces effective latency, an improvement that should have a tangible and beneficial impact on running applications that place significant stress on the CPU, such as games or content creation tools.

The following image anticipates the increase in performance per watt that we can expect from the new Ryzen 5000 processors compared to the Zen 2 microarchitecture chips. the same 7nm photolithography, Zen 3 processors multiply by 2.4 times the performance / watt of the first generation Ryzen microprocessors, while Zen 2 chips double it. Again, the improvement introduced by the new processors is noticeable, although not surprising.

The future of AMD passes through the 5 nm

As we have just seen, the new Ryzen 5000 processors with Zen 3 microarchitecture use the same 7nm photolithography used by AMD in the Zen 2 chips. Even so, the improvements introduced in the new microarchitecture are sufficiently important so that, on paper , the new processors clearly outperform their predecessors. We hope to have the opportunity to check it out soon. One last note: AMD has confirmed that its next Ryzen chips with Zen 4 microarchitecture will bet on 5nm integration technology. We take good note of this promise.