Amendments to language bill welcomed but ‘major weaknesses’ remain

Legislation to strengthen the language rights of the Irish language community will be before the Dáil again this afternoon, nine years since it was first promised.

The Government itself will be the first to propose amendments to the bill which was sharply criticized when it was published at the end of last year.

The amendments proposed by the Government have been welcomed by politicians, language activists and experts, but it is felt that the legislation still lacks many shortcomings.

The latest amendments have been criticized in particular as was … not The Government is proposing a strong provision which would place a statutory duty on public bodies to serve the people of the Gaeltacht in Irish and as it is not yet clear in the bill who would be responsible for implementing the national recruitment plan mentioned in it.

Speaking to Tuairisc.ie, the well-known sociolinguist and expert on language legislation, Dr John Walsh, said that the new amendments would make the bill stronger than the bill published before the end of last year.

“I welcome some of the proposed amendments. For example, the amendment is a significant step forward which would give An Coimisinéir Teanga an additional power to monitor other acts which mention the Irish language, ”said Dr John Walsh.

The Government has decided that additional powers should be given to An Coimisinéir Teanga

Research carried out by Dr Walsh shows that there are 150 pieces of legislation relating to the Irish language and that they cover important areas of life such as planning, broadcasting and education.

It would be a “major step forward” for An Coimisinéir Teanga to play a role in monitoring that legislation, says Dr Walsh.

He also welcomed the forthcoming Government reforms deadline, 31 December 2030, pThe bill aims for 20% of new recruits to the public service to be Irish speakers.

But Dr John Walsh said there were still some “major weaknesses” in government reforms “that need to be addressed”.

“There is no mention of the reasonable demand made by Irish language organizations and An Coimisinéir Teanga that the state would provide its services in the Gaeltacht in Irish and without question.

“Language legislation will not have much authority that will not address the places where Irish is still spoken as the language of the community. There is also no view as to whether a person should have a basic right to use a name and address in Irish in official business.

“In addition, the Advisory Committee needs to be more widely represented and I would be concerned about the Minister’s escape route from extending the 2030 deadline.”

Under the reforms, the Gaeltacht minister could order in 2028 that that deadline be postponed.

Conradh na Gaeilge welcomed the amendments but also argued that they had a number of shortcomings which needed to be addressed as the bill made its way through the Houses of the Oireachtas.

Secretary General of Conradh na Gaeilge Julian de Spáinn told Tuairisc.ie that the bill needed to include a stronger provision in terms of providing services in the Gaeltacht and that some of the new deadlines were mentioned in the recruitment plan. “Overblown”. Conradh na Gaeilge is also concerned that a future Minister would have the power to postpone the 2030 deadline, including an amendment that would clarify who will have a statutory duty in relation to the new recruitment policy.

What is in the new language bill and how will it affect the Irish language community?

The Secretary General of Conradh na Gaeilge should also say that An Coimisinéir Teanga should be given additional powers to allow it to examine new bills and Government policies “as is done in Wales”. Conradh na Gaeilge has a number of amendments to propose at the next stage of the bill, stage 3, when it is submitted to the Oireachtas Committee on the Irish Language and the Gaeltacht.

One of the other major weaknesses of the bill was that it did not place a statutory obligation on any person or group to implement the national recruitment plan.

Once the plan had been drawn up by a new advisory committee, it would be laid before the government, laid before the Houses of the Oireachtas and published. But it was not clear that anyone had a statutory duty to implement it afterwards.

Opposition politicians also plan to propose a number of amendments to the bill.

The Government says that the amendments it is proposing will greatly strengthen the bill and Minister for the Gaeltacht Catherine Martin said last night that she was looking forward to the discussion on the bill in the Dáil today.