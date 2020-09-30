Latest news

‘Amendments to strengthen the Language Bill to be submitted to Government’ – An Taoiseach

By Brian Adam
0
4
'Amendments to strengthen the Language Bill to be submitted to Government' - An Taoiseach
'amendments To Strengthen The Language Bill To Be Submitted To

Must Read

Apps

WhatsApp prepares a new storage manager on your mobile

Brian Adam - 0
WhatsApp is one of those applications that, with each passing month, grows in megabytes and gigabytes, eating more and more storage space on our...
Read more
Entertainment

New movies and series coming to Netflix in October 2020

Brian Adam - 0
They are not months of many renowned premieres but this is Netflix, which is occupying the bottom of the closet with productions of unquestionable...
Read more
Apps

Spotify releases a ‘time capsule’ that will make you travel to other times

Brian Adam - 0
Spotify has already shown over the last few years that it cares a lot about what we hear on a daily basis and that...
Read more
Celebrities

Jennifer Aniston almost ended her acting career

Abraham - 0
Jennifer Aniston has revealed that she almost gave up on her Hollywood career after an "unprepared project" she did several years ago "sucked the...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin told the Dáil today that amendments to the language legislation would be submitted to the government next week

'Amendments to strengthen the Language Bill to be submitted to Government' - An Taoiseach

The Taoiseach has said that the government intends to make the new language bill stronger before it is published next month.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the forthcoming amendments to the bill were due to be submitted to government next week to “strengthen” it. The bill would be presented to the Dáil in a fortnight, the Taoiseach said.

The bill is waiting over eight years to amend the Languages ​​Act. The bill was due to be brought before the Dáil at the beginning of the year but the general election delayed matters.

TD Catherine Connolly, former chair of the. Committee, asked the Taoiseach about the situation in the Dáil this afternoon.

“I acknowledge to the Deputy that many promises have been made in relation to this bill,” said the Taoiseach. “My understanding is that reforms will come before the government next week, in the context of this bill.

“We in government want to strengthen the bill and, with God’s help, in the next fortnight, we will be able to publish the bill and bring it before the Dáil.”

Earlier this month, the Minister for the Gaeltacht promised that a “stronger” language bill would be enacted before the end of the year.

The Minister for Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht, Catherine Martin, said that there was “more work to be done” on the language bill and that it was “very important that we get it right”.

There was a major disagreement between the last Government and the opposition about the merits of the new legislation when it was published before the general election.

The last Government claimed that the bill to amend the language act was a “new era for the Irish language”, but the opposition said it was “very disappointing”.

Opposition politicians then indicated that they would support the bill at the second stage in the Dáil and wait until committee stage before the knife was put to work, but a sudden election ended the legislative journey in the Houses of the Oireachtas.

Related Articles

Apps

WhatsApp prepares a new storage manager on your mobile

Brian Adam - 0
WhatsApp is one of those applications that, with each passing month, grows in megabytes and gigabytes, eating more and more storage space on our...
Read more
Latest news

Rolls-Royce ‘repairs’ have an 18-month warranty

Brian Adam - 0
Let's make a conservative estimate that many of Rolls-Royce's customers are grounded this year and next. It would be like seeing £ 2 billion...
Read more
Apps

Spotify releases a ‘time capsule’ that will make you travel to other times

Brian Adam - 0
Spotify has already shown over the last few years that it cares a lot about what we hear on a daily basis and that...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©