‘Amendments to strengthen the Language Bill to be submitted to Government’ – An Taoiseach

Taoiseach Micheál Martin told the Dáil today that amendments to the language legislation would be submitted to the government next week

The Taoiseach has said that the government intends to make the new language bill stronger before it is published next month.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the forthcoming amendments to the bill were due to be submitted to government next week to “strengthen” it. The bill would be presented to the Dáil in a fortnight, the Taoiseach said.

The bill is waiting over eight years to amend the Languages ​​Act. The bill was due to be brought before the Dáil at the beginning of the year but the general election delayed matters.

TD Catherine Connolly, former chair of the. Committee, asked the Taoiseach about the situation in the Dáil this afternoon.

“I acknowledge to the Deputy that many promises have been made in relation to this bill,” said the Taoiseach. “My understanding is that reforms will come before the government next week, in the context of this bill.

“We in government want to strengthen the bill and, with God’s help, in the next fortnight, we will be able to publish the bill and bring it before the Dáil.”

Earlier this month, the Minister for the Gaeltacht promised that a “stronger” language bill would be enacted before the end of the year.

The Minister for Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht, Catherine Martin, said that there was “more work to be done” on the language bill and that it was “very important that we get it right”.

There was a major disagreement between the last Government and the opposition about the merits of the new legislation when it was published before the general election.

The last Government claimed that the bill to amend the language act was a “new era for the Irish language”, but the opposition said it was “very disappointing”.

Opposition politicians then indicated that they would support the bill at the second stage in the Dáil and wait until committee stage before the knife was put to work, but a sudden election ended the legislative journey in the Houses of the Oireachtas.