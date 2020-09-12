CommunityEditor's PickLatest news

America should not consider us and Pakistan as enemies, China

By Brian Adam
The Afghan government and the Taliban could reach an important agreement in the talks. Photo: File
America Should Not Consider Us And Pakistan As Enemies, China

The Afghan government and the Taliban could reach an important agreement in the talks. Photo: File

Beijing: China says US should not make the mistake of considering Pakistan and China as enemies.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Xiao Lijian said in a statement on the occasion of the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks that the United States should recognize the fact that terrorism and the Corona virus are the real enemies of humanity.

China praises Pakistan’s outstanding efforts and sacrifices in the fight against terrorism and urges the international community to fully recognize and respect them. Terrorism is a common challenge of the world.

Xiao Lijian said that terrorism is a common problem facing all countries and Pakistan has made many sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

