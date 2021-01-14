Latest news

American Tower raises the volume of the European telephone tower party

By Brian Adam
The boisterous European telephone tower party may already add American heavy metal to your playlist. By handing over 7.7 billion euros for Telefónica’s 31,000 locations, Boston-based American Tower is revealing its global goals and the depth of its pockets. The arrival of a third powerful player on the continent is also good news for other telecommunications groups that could still divest from their infrastructure, such as Orange or Deutsche Telekom.

American Tower’s entry into the European telephone mast industry is significant but not surprising. The continent’s telecommunications companies are lagging at least a decade behind their US counterparts in building towers and subsequently leasing access.

Everyone should win: Tower companies can save by cramming individual facilities with more dishes, and telcos can capitalize on investors’ desire for steady long-term cash flow. But the market has so far been dominated by Cellnex Telecom, which already has a market capitalization of € 28 billion after two years of mergers and acquisitions frenzy in which it has acquired assets such as the 24,000-site portfolio of CK Hutchison.

With the arrival of the $ 95 billion American Tower, and with British giant Vodafone preparing to list its Vantage Towers unit in the coming months, that race may be nearing its end.

American Tower CEO Tom Bartlett pays big bucks to join the party. The purchase price is equivalent to 24 times the expected EBITDA for next year, 319 million euros. By comparison, Cellnex, which will have around 100,000 European installations by the end of the decade, is valued at 21 times the expected ebitda. Not surprisingly, Telefónica shares are up 9%.

Rival operators should also applaud. Around half of Europe’s 700,000 telephone sites remain available, including those of France’s Orange and Germany’s Deutsche Telekom. Sure, American Tower isn’t going to be handing out candy. But its presence, along with soon-to-go-public Vantage, will ensure future sales are priced higher.

