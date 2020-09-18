Ami, The Citroën Electric That Does Not Need A License

The Citroën brand, with more than 100 years of history, aims to liberate urban mobility for everyone. Therefore, it has presented the TO ME, a car that they believe is unrivaled in today’s market, offering a truly disruptive mobility experience thanks to the desire to make it accessible and easy for everyone. Among its characteristics we find that it is 100% electric with zero CO2 emissions, compact with dimensions of 2.40 meters and a turning diameter of 7.20 meters, with capacity for two people and an original design thanks to the 6 packs of color accessories available. We cannot forget that it also has a panoramic roof as standard. For the most innovative clients there is a more aggressive version, called MY AMY POP in orange, since the gray color, the option LIVES, is the one that comes standard. For smartphone users, say that it can be connected to the mobile phone through the app, My Citroën mobile application, with which the user has full control of the different parameters of the car.

How long does it take to load

The electric car charging section is covered since 3 hours are sufficient for a full recharge in a conventional 220 V socket. The autonomy of 100% electric is up to 70 kilometers, having a maximum speed of 45 km / h. It can also be recharged in a public outlet or in a Wall Box using an adapted cable.

TECHNICAL CHARACTERISTICS AMI

Autonomy: 70 KM

Speed: 45 Km / h

Places: 2+ multipurpose space

Length: 2.40 m

Width: 1.39 m (without rear-view mirrors)

Height: 1.52 m

Turning diameter between walls: 7.20 m

Weight without battery <425 kg

Total weight with battery: 485 kg

Battery: 5.5 kWh

How much

One of the highlights of the AMI is that it is accessible from the age of 14 in France and 16 years on average in the rest of the countries of the European Union. It has a price of 6,000 euros. In addition, it can be had in various modalities, from carsharing to buying or renting. For this reason, in France a long-term rental will be offered for 19.99 euros per month with an entry of 2,644 euros.

You can also have carsharing from € 0.26 / min in France thanks to the Free2Move offer for subscribers 9.90 euros per month without the need to stay. Finally, its purchase price starts from 6,000 euros with taxes included. In all cases, we have the ecological discount of 900 euros included.

Other highlights are that the purchase or rental of the car will be 100% online 24 hours a day and 7 days a week. They have partnered with FNAC and DARTY, in France, to be displayed in the stores mentioned. In addition, Ami can be delivered to the customer’s home to make everything even easier.