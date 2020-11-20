Among Us and the five common mistakes among imposters

Do you think you are a good impostor? Here we share with you five mistakes that newcomers make. Among us It has broken its own record and has been one of the most downloaded games this year in the Google Play store, iOS Store and even on the PC. Although there is much to discover within the various maps of the application, there are certain things that you should know.

If you had to be an impostor, you will have noticed that on certain occasions it is difficult for us to start disappearing the rest of the users, however, in the face of such desperation to attack, we make thousands of mistakes Among us .

That is why here we will tell you a series of tips or tricks that you should never do to go unnoticed in case you are an imposter in order not to lose too quickly in the game. Have you tried them?

Most players are always discovered just when they commit the “murder”, causing the rest of the crew to press the alarm in order to discuss and discover the impostor. These are the things you should never do if you happened to be the villain of the movie:

This way you can avoid being discovered quickly. (Photo: Among Us)

Among Us: Dethroned as the most downloaded game by users