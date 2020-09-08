Tech NewsApps

Among Us for Android: what it is and how to install the game of the moment

By Brian Adam
Among Us for Android: what it is and how to install the game of the moment
Among Us For Android: What It Is And How To

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Among Us for Android: what it is and how to install the game of the moment

Among Us is the phenomenon of the moment, having gone viral in recent days, despite being a game that has been around for two years. It is the most fashionable game among youtubers and has been downloaded more than 50 million times. This is a simple game with the classic “find the killer” mechanic, although with some peculiarities that make it a very interesting proposal.

We are going to tell you how to play Among US, where it can be downloaded and everything you will find when you install this game on your Android mobile, since we can play from our mobile phone without any problem.

This is Among US

Image 2020 09 08 11 07 58

Among US is a fairly simple game: we are in a spaceship, in a group of 4 to 10 people, and there is an impostor among us (in the case of the mobile version). Players will perform ship maintenance missions while the impostor tries to kill them and sabotage the ship itself. This imposter also has access to trap doors to escape the sight of other users, since the key here is that no one discovers him.

Image 2020 09 08 11 08 06 A group of up to 10 people enters the ship …
Image 2020 09 08 11 08 31 They are doing different maintenance missions …
Image 2020 09 08 11 09 32 The possible imposter is voted to leave the ship

If someone comes across a corpse can report it to open a vote among all users. Who we believe is guilty will be voted freely. The one with the most votes, except for a tie, will be expelled from the ship. If it is the impostor, there is victory and the game ends, if it is not the impostor, it continues playing.

The impostor must be cautious, he can even do the same maintenance missions to disguise

The imposter must act with caution so that no one sees him commit his crimes. That is, if you are going to kill someone, do not do it in front of anyone or when you can cross someone, because they will know that it was you and they will throw you out of the ship quickly.

Image 2020 09 08 11 09 56

At a visual level it’s a very simple game, which we can enjoy on practically any Android mobile. It is a completely free alternative, although it has different micropayments to buy skins and visual details.

Where and how to download Among Us

Among Us can be downloaded for free on Android, iOS and PC. If we talk about the Android version, we can download it for free. The game is 70 megabytes in size and requires Android 4.4 KitKat to run.

Among us

Among us

  • Price: Free
  • Developer: Innersloth
  • To download: For Android on Google Play
  • To download: For iOS in the App Store

