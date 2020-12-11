Tech News

Among Us: How to Get Twich’s Exclusive Glitch Pet for FREE

By Brian Adam
0
0
Hsl7jrehqng7ln7vb34hlorae4.jpg
Hsl7jrehqng7ln7vb34hlorae4.jpg

Must Read

Tech News

Among Us: How to Get Twich’s Exclusive Glitch Pet for FREE

Brian Adam - 0
Are you still a crew member in Among us? So this you should take advantage of. Although its popularity has declined, many...
Read more
Tech News

Send files up to 2GB totally free with Wsend

Brian Adam - 0
We often find ourselves in need of file sharing over the internet, however, there are dozens of options to achieve this. ...
Read more
Tech News

So you can see the LIVE tour of Santa Claus on Google Maps

Brian Adam - 0
Who will you spend Christmas? Your family, friends, children? Well, this you should know. Although this year 2020 will be different,...
Read more
Tech News

Facebook could lose Instagram and WhatsApp due to antitrust lawsuit

Brian Adam - 0
Antitrust lawsuit against Facebook could lead to lose Instagram and WhatsApp signatures. Something that could be devastating for Zuckerberg's company, as these...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Are you still a crew member in Among us? So this you should take advantage of. Although its popularity has declined, many are trying a variety of tricks in order to discover the imposter within the smartphone app. Now users have discovered a way to get the exclusive pet Twich Glitch.

It is the icon of the application where a variety of games are broadcast live. If you follow all the steps correctly, you can have a Glitch in Among Us. What should I do?

While waiting for the new map of Among us, try these new functions to get this new object or pet in the video game. Remember that it is for a limited time.

You can only have Glitch from December 4 to December 18, that means that after the date you will no longer be able to see it. In addition to that, he will leave the video game until who knows when. But this will add a touch of originality to your avatar.

HOW TO GET GLITCH AT AMONG US

This is what Twich's Glitch mascot looks like in Among Us. You already have it? (Photo: Among Us)
This is what Twich’s Glitch mascot looks like in Among Us. You already have it? (Photo: Among Us)
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Tech News

Send files up to 2GB totally free with Wsend

Brian Adam - 0
We often find ourselves in need of file sharing over the internet, however, there are dozens of options to achieve this. ...
Read more
Tech News

So you can see the LIVE tour of Santa Claus on Google Maps

Brian Adam - 0
Who will you spend Christmas? Your family, friends, children? Well, this you should know. Although this year 2020 will be different,...
Read more
Tech News

Facebook could lose Instagram and WhatsApp due to antitrust lawsuit

Brian Adam - 0
Antitrust lawsuit against Facebook could lead to lose Instagram and WhatsApp signatures. Something that could be devastating for Zuckerberg's company, as these...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©