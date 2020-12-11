Among Us: How to Get Twich’s Exclusive Glitch Pet for FREE

Are you still a crew member in Among us ? So this you should take advantage of. Although its popularity has declined, many are trying a variety of tricks in order to discover the imposter within the smartphone app. Now users have discovered a way to get the exclusive pet Twich Glitch.

It is the icon of the application where a variety of games are broadcast live. If you follow all the steps correctly, you can have a Glitch in Among Us . What should I do?

While waiting for the new map of Among us , try these new functions to get this new object or pet in the video game. Remember that it is for a limited time.

You can only have Glitch from December 4 to December 18, that means that after the date you will no longer be able to see it. In addition to that, he will leave the video game until who knows when. But this will add a touch of originality to your avatar.

HOW TO GET GLITCH AT AMONG US