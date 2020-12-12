Tech News

Among Us: this is the whole new AirShip map of the video game

By Brian Adam
Among us has won two awards in the most recent The Game AwardsAt this event, Innersloth, the company behind the game, presented a trailer where it shows, for the first time, what its new map called AirShip, which will begin to be played in January 2021 after a new update.

Although users who are in the beta will be the first to have it, among the main features in the new map of Among us, AirShip, are:

In addition to the new map, new costumes and animations are also revealed in Among Us. (Photo: Among Us)
In addition to the new map, new costumes and animations are also revealed in Among Us. (Photo: Among Us)

Likewise, new ways to escape impostors have been placed, thus adding ramps to move around the scenarios such as movable platforms, ladders, hatches and many more hidden details.

But not only that, Among us It also aims to improve the animation of the game by adding new skins and death animations. When will it arrive? As we mentioned, it is scheduled in January. In the meantime you can join the beta.

In this way you will be able to access the main jewel of Among Us, which will be located in a special room. (Photo: Among Us)
In this way you will be able to access the main jewel of Among Us, which will be located in a special room. (Photo: Among Us)

HOW TO BE BETA IN AMONG US AND HAVE THE AIRSHIP MAP

