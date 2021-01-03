Tech GiantsAppleTech News

Amphetamine: Apple warned that it could remove the application from the Mac App …

By Brian Adam
Apple warned the developer of Amphetamine that it could be removed from the Mac App Store for violating one of the store guidelines. However, William Gustafson, the developer of this app, appealed and the Cupertino company eventually backed down.

Apple could withdraw the application Amphetamine from your store

Amphetamine is an application developed by William Gustafson that allows you to configure your Mac to keep it awake by preventing it from going into sleep mode. However, Apple seems not to be comfortable with the name it carries in its Mac App Store and warned that it could be withdrawn from the store.

The application has been available for six years and it is very curious that this demand for rebranding occurred now. Amphetamine has obtained a total of 430 thousand downloads, a rating of 4.8 out of 5 in the Mac App Store in the United States. On the other hand, more than 1,400 users have reviewed the app and even Apple has promoted it in a Mac App Store Story.

