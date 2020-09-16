Latest newsTop Stories

An 88-year-old American walking around the globe

By Brian Adam
The 88-year-old American has covered a distance equal to the circumference of the earth in 42 years. Photo: Focus News
An 88 Year Old American Walking Around The Globe

Massachusetts: The 88-year-old American has finally covered the remaining one mile on foot, enough to orbit the earth. That is, they have covered a distance of 24,900 miles, which is equal to the circumference of the earth.

Brad Hideway was advised by his doctor when he was in his 50s and had suffered from a number of illnesses. At the time, he was suffering from diabetes, heart disease and other health problems. On this occasion, his doctor advised Brad to walk three miles a day.

This advice had such an effect on him that in 1988 he started walking the next day and started walking with the help of a cane. Gradually he became accustomed to it and soon he had trampled the whole city. After that he walked every season and sometimes even walked ten miles a day.

During his travels, he cleaned a lot of places, picked up junk from somewhere, which he has earned seven thousand dollars so far. Thus the journey continued, and Brad has covered the longest distance of his life on foot, which is equivalent to circling the earth.

During his travels he visited many American cities and made many friends.

