An additional 3.3 million vaccines destined for Ireland

The European Union has made a deal with Pfizer and BioNTech to purchase a further 300 million doses of its vaccine

There are 3.3 million doses of the vaccine Pfizer / BioNTech Ireland and the European Union have made a deal with the two companies to buy another 300 million.

The market means that the EU will have 600 million of the vaccine to be distributed to the 27 member states.

Professor Brian McGrath, chairman of the State Vaccines Task Force, told RTÉ that this market means “there will be 3.3 million vaccines in excess of what is already coming”.

Professor McGrath said that if a number of other vaccines became available, the needle would be “received by a large number of people” by the time it is summer.

He said, however, that the only thing that could be taken for granted at the moment is to receive 40,000 doses a week.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the distribution of the additional vaccines would begin at the beginning of the second quarter of the year.

The state received the first batch of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine on St Stephen ‘s Day and it is currently being given to people in hospitals and nursing homes.

The head of the Health Service Executive, Paul Reid, said yesterday that 81,900 doses of the vaccine had been received and 15,314 people had received their first dose.

He said 35,000 people would have received the needle by the end of the week.

The European Medicines Agency, EMA, says its blessing for the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine is likely to be sought next week. The AstraZeneca vaccine would be the third vaccine available here, along with one Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna head.

The EMA said it may have decided on the AstraZeneca vaccine before the end of the month.

Meanwhile, more than 100 people with Covid-19 are currently in hospital intensive care units. There are 1,151 Covid-19 patients in the hospitals, more than any other day during the pandemic, and 101 of them are in ICU.