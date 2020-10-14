An additional € 3 million for the Irish language in the Department of Education ‘s budget

Two million has been set aside in Budget 2021 for students who failed to spend time in the Gaeltacht in 2020

The Department of Education ‘s budget for 2021 contains an additional three million for the Irish language and the Gaeltacht.

An additional two million will be provided for next year to pay for a Gaeltacht period for the two cohorts of students who have not been able to spend time in the Gaeltacht this year due to the Covid-19.

An additional € 1 million will be provided for Gaeltacht Education Policy next year.

The total budget of the Department of Education next year will be € 8.9 billion, an increase of € 410 million.

An investment of € 2 billion is promised to support children with special needs. 990 jobs will be created for special needs assistants and 403 jobs for special education teachers.

In the meantime, the exact figures for Budget 2020 have been published today by Department TTourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sports and Media.

An additional € 18.3 million has been provided to the Department for the Irish Language and the Gaeltacht, including an additional € 3.5 million for TG4.

An increase of € 14.8 million has been announced in the budget for the Irish language and the Gaeltacht and € 78 million is to be spent next year.

An additional € 8.132 million is being provided to Údarás na Gaeltachta, of which € 4.454 million relates to capital funding for job creation. The Authority will have a capital budget of almost € 14.5 million next year.

An additional € 507,000 has been set aside for the Community and Language Supports Program. € 5 million will be available for language planning next year and an additional € 1.3 million has been provided for it.

An additional € 1.779 million was announced for Foras Teanga – Foras na Gaeilge and the Ulster – Scots Agency.

An additional € 1 million is available for the Department’s Language Support Schemes outside the Gaeltacht and € 1.368 million has been set aside for the development of Irish language centers throughout the country.

Minister of State for the Gaeltacht Jack Chambers said:

“I am pleased to be able to provide an additional allocation of € 1m to the Department’s Language Support Schemes outside the Gaeltacht. These schemes have made a significant contribution to innovative Irish language technology projects in recent years and I look forward to seeing further progress in this area in the coming year, particularly in relation to the popular music radio station focused on teenagers with Irish, Raidió Rí-Rá.

“The Government, through Project Ireland 2040, is committed to the development of Irish language centers throughout the country and the increased capital allocation of € 1.368m will significantly advance this area in 2021.”