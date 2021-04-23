An AI to practice a new language by chatting

- Advertisement -

Practicing a new language takes time and perseverance. Especially in these times, marked by predominantly digital interactions, new resources have appeared that support this task.

Chat bots are a tool that has long been present in several different presentations. On this occasion, the solution comes from the hand of an artificial intelligence that promises a fluent training of the language you are practicing.

Learn a new language by chatting with an artificial intelligence

Polyglot AI is the tool that makes this possible. It is available for free download at the Play Store for Android and on App Store of iOS.

Hand in hand with the increasingly massive GPT-3 predictive text model from Open AI, this application offers the possibility of practicing English, Spanish and Chinese with a bot.

In the past, solutions of this type did not build trust, as they generally limited their responsiveness to a predefined list of phrase and word combinations. Now, this solution, being powered by artificial intelligence, is capable of providing more fluidity and greater coherence to sustained conversations.

Although this application is not emerging as an absolute replacement for the conversational practice of a language, the high level of success that this particular AI model has demonstrated guarantees a sufficient level of confidence to, at the very least, put our tests to the test. skills with grammar and reading of a new language.

Additionally, the application has a gallery of public profiles to start conversations with real people. The platform allows people to connect based on their languages ​​and interests, creating a space for interaction for native speakers and new students.

The three languages ​​supported by this AI are just the beginning. On their website, Polyglot AI ensures that new languages ​​will be added to the list.

The application is lightweight and supports old mobile models (from iOS 9 and Android 5 onwards).

You can find more information and access its download from polyglotchatbot.com.