An Alexa flaw could have exposed your voice history to hackers

Hackers could have overheard everything you’ve said to your device Amazon Alexa. That is, if you clicked on a malicious link to your Alexa account.

The new findings of Check Point Research reveal that Alexa’s web services had vulnerabilities that hackers could have exploited to gain access to a user’s voice history and personal information. Maybe you could have been a victim of this trick, everything you have ever told Alexa or everything you have heard could be the property of a hacker at this time. The vulnerability could also have exposed information such as your home address and bank details.

“Amazon doesn’t log your banking login credentials, but your interactions are logged, and since we have access to the chat history, we can access the victim’s interaction with the bank’s skill and get your data history,” they wrote. Check Point researchers in the blog post detailing the threat.

How does the Alexa hack work?

The successful hack requires clicking a linkFor example, something like a normal Amazon package tracking link. Check Point reports that hackers could have exploited Amazon and Alexa subdomains in this way to create these types of malicious links.

Amazon Alexa Pexels

Once it is clicked, the link would redirect the destination to a page developed with malicious code. The exploit is based on sending a special request to the Alexa skill store and tricking the victim into believing that a legitimate user is trying to access it. Once the hacker is inside, you can start deleting or installing at will, or access the target’s Alexa voice history.

What does Amazon say about this vulnerability?

The good news is that Amazon has already patched the flaws. However, hackers could have been exploiting them before they were found. It is difficult to know how many users have been affected.

“We are not aware of cases of this vulnerability being used against our customers or exposing customer information,” an Amazon spokesperson told Wired.

Amazon has also denied that any banking information was exposed.. The company told Wired that all banking information is redacted in Alexa responses.

Additionally, Amazon contacted Android Authority regarding the aforementioned Alexa vulnerabilities, and this is what the company has told you about it:

“The security of our devices is a priority, and we appreciate the work of independent researchers like Check Point who bring us potential problems. We fixed this issue shortly after it came to our attention, and we continue to further strengthen our systems. We are not aware of instances of this vulnerability being used against our customers or exposing customer information. ”

What can you do to avoid being a victim of this hack?

Most smart devices come with a microphone mute switch to prevent them from overhearing conversations. We suggest you use this switch. Too you should regularly delete their conversations with Alexa and other digital assistants so that these types of hacks do not affect you.

Other than that, be very careful about the links you click, change your passwords regularly and limit interactions Confidential with smart devices in general.