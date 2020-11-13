An algorithm identifies COVID-19 patients based on their cough

A new algorithm developed by MIT in Massachusetts, in the United States, is able to correctly identify people infected with COVID-19 just by the sound of their coughs. The algorithm has a 98.5% success rate when identifying people with symptoms and 100% to distinguish healthy people.

The algorithm is able to identify sounds that the human ear is unable to hear

In a sense, Brian Subirana, one of the scientists who created the algorithm, explained in an article from the «Journal of Engineering in Medicine and Biology»That the cough of those infected by COVID has differences from that of healthy people and that these differences, which are inaudible to humans – but can be recognized by the algorithm they have developed – are present even in asymptomatic patients .

The algorithm is still in a state of testing, as it still needs state regulatory approval before it can be converted into a real medical or scientific application. Once this technology is approved, it could be used for daily detection in study and work centers, as well as for use in public transport and also for the rapid detection of sources of infection and new outbreaks.

For the development of the algorithm, MIT has collected more than 70,000 cough audio samples. Among them, 2,500 were from people with a confirmed case of coronavirus. This machine learning system is the same one used in Artificial Intelligence that is capable of detecting cancer, based on what they learn from x-rays and mammograms.

Other companies and organizations, such as the pharmaceutical company Novoic, Carnegie Mellon University, and Cambridge University are working on similar algorithms. This is the case of the University of Cambridge which, in July 2020, reported that its algorithm had a 80% success rate in identifying positive Covid-19 cases, in this case, based on a combination of coughing and breath sounds. For this algorithm, the University of Cambridge has a data set of 30,000 recordings.

