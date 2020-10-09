An amazing wooden house worm

Mexico: Many insects use a variety of tricks to protect themselves from prey. Earlier we have mentioned the story of a caterpillar decorating dead insects on its back, but this time the bag worm moth is present. It also progresses slowly.

It would not be wrong to call a bagworm a natural engineer who makes shells out of leaves, dust, grass and pieces of wood which look very beautiful. Sometimes it looks like a wooden house and sometimes it looks like a beautiful pile of leaves.

The worm of the worm emits a kind of silky thread and makes its shelter by attaching various objects to it. In this way, they avoid being eaten by other living things in their environment.

Scientists have so far identified 42 species of Clania crameri, and each worm makes a completely different home. The style of one shell is completely different and amazing from the other. The good thing is that the worm itself does not stick to the house and separates from it whenever it wants.

With its heavy wooden house, the caterpillar can move slowly and still in case of danger. Bagworm caterpillars have been found clinging to rocks, trees, and even buildings. When the camp is over, the worm sticks its head out from under the wooden cabin and begins to move with its strong legs. It is also possible that along the way it makes more belongings part of the house.

However, bagworms spread very fast and damage trees and so on. Bigworm is a type of moth that has a female bay and dies after laying eggs after mating with a male. Caterpillars made from the same egg begin to make their home again.