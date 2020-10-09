Latest newsTop Stories

An amazing wooden house worm

By Brian Adam
0
0
Bagworm caterpillars build a variety of homes that look like wooden cabins and huts. Photo: File
An Amazing Wooden House Worm

Must Read

Apps

The first Google Go camera with night mode can now be downloaded: install Gcam Go on your mobile

Brian Adam - 0
Google recently improved its camera app for the smaller version of Android, called Android Go. Official for the most basic phones,...
Read more
Car Tech

The Official Tesla App Now Offers Two-Step Verification

Brian Adam - 0
The use of mobile phones with our cars is not very widespread yet. The normal thing is that we have an app...
Read more
Apps

How to use the new WhatsApp search: find content by contact or keywords

Brian Adam - 0
After appearing in the Android beta, the new WhatsApp 'vitaminized' search is now available to all users: with it can be filtered...
Read more
Game Reviews

The Survivalists Review: The Charm of Survival

Brian Adam - 0
After The Escapist the guys of Team17 unleash another product destined to seriously endanger the free time of many players. A shipwreck, an island to...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Bagworm caterpillars build a variety of homes that look like wooden cabins and huts. Photo: File

Mexico: Many insects use a variety of tricks to protect themselves from prey. Earlier we have mentioned the story of a caterpillar decorating dead insects on its back, but this time the bag worm moth is present. It also progresses slowly.

It would not be wrong to call a bagworm a natural engineer who makes shells out of leaves, dust, grass and pieces of wood which look very beautiful. Sometimes it looks like a wooden house and sometimes it looks like a beautiful pile of leaves.

The worm of the worm emits a kind of silky thread and makes its shelter by attaching various objects to it. In this way, they avoid being eaten by other living things in their environment.

Scientists have so far identified 42 species of Clania crameri, and each worm makes a completely different home. The style of one shell is completely different and amazing from the other. The good thing is that the worm itself does not stick to the house and separates from it whenever it wants.

With its heavy wooden house, the caterpillar can move slowly and still in case of danger. Bagworm caterpillars have been found clinging to rocks, trees, and even buildings. When the camp is over, the worm sticks its head out from under the wooden cabin and begins to move with its strong legs. It is also possible that along the way it makes more belongings part of the house.

However, bagworms spread very fast and damage trees and so on. Bigworm is a type of moth that has a female bay and dies after laying eggs after mating with a male. Caterpillars made from the same egg begin to make their home again.

Related Articles

Community

TOM O’DONNELL 1926-2020: The former Gaeltacht minister from Limerick in fact

Brian Adam - 0
Former Taoiseach John Bruton says that Tom O'Donnell's work as Gaeltacht minister was a 'great feat' and that he earned the respect of the...
Read more
Top Stories

Three suspects arrested for stealing کروڑ 600 million worth of artwork

Brian Adam - 0
Hong Kong City: Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the biggest theft of antiquities and paintings in Hong Kong's history. He...
Read more
Top Stories

Bioplastics that dissolve in just one year

Brian Adam - 0
Germany: At the moment, plastic bags and particles have become a terrifying environmental monster for the planet. Now a bioplastic has been developed...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©