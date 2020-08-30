An American-educated Saudi woman became a cobbler







Riyadh: Sheikha al-Bazi, a Saudi woman with a higher education from the United States, has surprised everyone by starting the work of repairing purses and shoes.

According to Saudi media, a woman named Sheikh Al-Bazi had obtained a master’s degree in rural and local government affairs from an American university on a scholarship, but on her return home, she made the profession of ‘cobbler’ her source of income. She was the first woman in Saudi Arabia to open a purse and shoe repair shop.

Talking to Al-Akhbariya Channel, Sheikha Al-Bazi said that the heel of my favorite and famous brand’s shoe was broken during my studies. And can repair shoes in their original condition.

Sheikh Al-Bazi added, “I found out that day that it is possible to repair a defect in shoes and high-end purses, otherwise, like other women before me, I thought that once a shoe or purse breaks, it cannot be repaired.” Live

The Saudi woman had decided to take up the profession on the same day and after returning home she tried to open a wallet and shoe repair shop, but initially faced obstacles from her family because for the first time a woman Had to do it

Sheikha Al-Bazi says that not only have I achieved success through hard work and honesty, but now I have become a role model for women and my family is proud of me.