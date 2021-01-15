An app to find lost dogs using Artificial Intelligence

- Advertisement -

A free mobile application called Shadow is used to find lost dogs thanks to the use of Artificial Intelligence and the work of hundreds of volunteers. It was launched in the United States in 2018 and, since then, its creators assure that they have achieved gather more than 10,000 stray dogs with their owners.

At the moment it only works in that country, but the idea and the technology that this application has developed is worthy of being known. Above all, it will interest all those who have a pet and who live in terror with the idea that it may disappear at some point.

How does Shadow work? In a very simple way. It can be downloaded for free for both iOS and Android. It works in collaboration with numerous organizations in defense of the country’s animals and uses Artificial Intelligence to analyze the photographs of lost dogs with the images uploaded by volunteers and workers of veterinary centers and kennels.

When a user loses their pet, they can download the application and upload images of it, creating a kind of profile, where they will add data such as their age, hair color, race, etc., as well as information about the place where they were lost. But for Artificial Intelligence the really important thing will be the photos that you upload, as they are the ones that it will compare with the databases of centers for lost animals, and you will be able to determine if there is a pet in them that may be the one that the user is looking for.

Social networks can be connected to take images of the lost pet from there. According to the application, your Artificial Intelligence is able to determine, with 95% accuracy, if the lost pet corresponds to the one in the photo.

The application also offers other functionalities. For example, it allows Flyers and posters to be printed to search the area for the lost pet or send an alert by text message to family and friends to alert them that the dog has been lost. But what is really interesting is the use of Artificial Intelligence … and above all, the fact that thousands of dogs have been found using it.

