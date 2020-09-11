CommunityEntertainmentHealthTech NewsReviews

An artist imagines the terrifying appearance of today’s animals … if they were dinosaurs

By Brian Adam
“God creates dinosaurs, God destroys dinosaurs, God creates man, man destroys God, man creates dinosaurs”, said the Dr. Ian Malcolm in the movie Jurassic Park. In this case, however, man has not destroyed or created (at least not yet) anything … but simply imagined what today’s animals would look like if they were dinosaurs.

Author of these drawings is CM Kosemen, an illustrator and paleoartist from Istanbul. It is not an easy job, even when trying to reinterpret the appearance of the dinosaurs that really existed on our planet. Much of the problem comes, primarily, from being forced to guess the amount of soft tissue wrapped around the bone.

Moreover, the same paleoartists can often distort the way in which extinct animals are represented. One example is the reconstruction of velociraptors over the years. For decades, these Cretaceous-era creatures were thought to look like lizards, as described in Jurassic Park. However, paleontologists now believe they were actually more like terrestrial raptors with colorful feathers.

Another example is the discovery of a woolly rhinoceros unearthed in the mountain town of Quedlinburg, Germany, in the mid-1600s. People, given the time, did not yet know about this extinct ice age animal. but they believed in unicorns. Thus, when the Prussian scientist Otto von Geuricke examined the large single horn of the skeleton, he immediately thought that what he found was the remains of a unicorn.

