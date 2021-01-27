An attempt is being made to introduce a bill to end ‘stroke politics’ regarding the Board of Údarás na Gaeltachta

- Advertisement -

Two Sinn Féin TDs have criticized the Government’s ‘lack of urgency’ over the promised review of the Authority’s Board structure.

Sinn Féin intends to bring an amended bill before the Houses of the Oireachtas to bring back the Údarás na Gaeltachta election.

While they have no fault with the board members themselves, Sinn Féin says it is “stroke politics” or the politics of tactics The current system of appointments involves the appointment of political appointments to the Board.

The new bill being prepared by Sinn Féin will have a major objective in bringing back the Authority elections, which would be held on the same day as the local elections.

TD Pearse Doherty, Sinn Féin ‘s finance spokesperson, says that it is time for Taoiseach Micheál Martin to act on Údarás na Gaeltachta’ s words.

“During the general election, the Taoiseach promised that it would be a priority for this Government to review the executive and governance structures of Údarás na Gaeltachta, and the selection / election process in relation to the Board of Údarás.

“We are now almost a year on from that general election, and the people of the Gaeltacht in Donegal, and in other Gaeltachts across the country, are still waiting,” said Doherty.

“Our colleague, Aengus Ó Snodaigh, asked the Minister and the Taoiseach about the timeline for this review; but he was not given an exact answer. That is not good enough and Sinn Féin will act on this, on behalf of the people of the Gaeltacht as soon as possible. ”

In response to a Dáil question from Ó Snodaigh in December, Minister of State for the Gaeltacht Jack Chambers said that the process of reviewing the Authority had begun but the Minister of State did not state any date as to when such work would be completed.

Minister of State Chambers has previously indicated this that he was satisfied with the current structure of the Board of the Authority and that the new system was working well.

Mairéad Farrell, Sinn Féin’s spokesperson for public spending and reform, says that reforms to Údarás na Gaeltachta’s executive and governance structures, and to the selection / election process on the Údarás Board, are “long overdue”.

“Sinn Féin believes that the decision to scrap the Údarás elections in 2012 was a step backwards. That link between Gaeltacht voters and those who make the decisions that affect the future of the Gaeltacht itself has been lost,” said Farrell. .

The Údarás election was abolished under the Gaeltacht Act 2012 and the number of board members was reduced from 20 to 12 members. Seven members are appointed by the Minister for the Gaeltacht, including the chairperson, and the county councils in which a Gaeltacht area has jurisdiction nominate five other members.

‘Is’stroke politics‘This is it, ”Farrell said. “This is not a democratic system and it is the people of the Gaeltacht who will suffer as a result.

“There is an urgent need for more action from the Authority including changes in the management of the organization. That is more difficult without that direct link between the Gaeltacht community and Údarás which is to be found in a democratic election.

“Sinn Féin will soon be introducing an amended bill in the Dáil to restore the democratic system at the heart of Údarás na Gaeltachta. This Bill would bring the elections back to normal, on the same day as the local elections.

“For the most part, the Board of Údarás na Gaeltachta are currently political appointments and those members often favor the Government’s position rather than the interests of the people of the Gaeltacht themselves.”

Sinn Féin’s attempt to bring back the Údarás na Gaeltachta election through the new Language Bill failed when the Bills Office disallowed an amendment on the subject last week

It was stated that the amendment proposed by Sinn Féin Deputies did not relate to the provisions of the Bill.